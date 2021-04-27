China targets foreign spies and ‘hostile forces’ with new anti-espionage rules





Announcing the new regulations Monday, the state-run Xinhua news agency cited a senior official in the Ministry of State Security saying “overseas espionage and intelligence agencies and hostile forces have intensified infiltration into China and expanded their secret theft tactics in various ways and in many areas, which “poses a serious threat to China ‘s national security and interests.”

Regulations creates new responsibilities for a variety of bodies – including “social groups, enterprises and public institutions” – to maintain vigilance and prevent foreign espionage activity.

Once designated by the Ministry as responsible for anti-espionage work, entities should veterinarian and train staff, especially before each foreign trip, after which they should be informed of any national security issues – addressing essentially a range of a wide range of bodies, including potentially universities and private businesses, as if they were sensitive government agencies.

“He emphasizes companies and institutions taking precautionary measures against foreign espionage,” said Li Wei, an expert on national security and counter-terrorism at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations. told the state-run Global Times , adding: “the cases of Chinese people working in various industries who were deceived by money or intimidated into engaging in espionage activities and became entertainers of foreign spy agencies.

A graph published by state media earlier this month warned that spies could target anyone, from government employees to university students to “new active internet users”, “inciting” defect “through the use of money, friendship or” beauty “. The new regulations come as the Communist Party prepares to commemorate its 100th anniversary on July 1 and after China marked the Sixth National Security Education Day earlier this month, during which Party and Government bodies held workshops on how to guard against foreign spying while police in Hong Kong trampled the goose and distributed police teddy bears to encourage children to deal with national security. Only what constitutes espionage in China can be very widespread, however. Global Times highlighted the case of a journalism student who worked for a “mainstream western media”, during which they “engaged with more than 20 hostile foreign groups and more than a dozen officials of a western country”, providing evidence that can be used to stigmatize China. “ The foreigners have also been charged with espionage-related offenses, including Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who went on trial last month after more than two years in detention. They have been held since 2018, following the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, over allegations that the company has violated U.S. sanctions on Iran. Meng has since been held in Canada, awaiting possible extradition to the US Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who worked for the International Crisis Group (ICG), is accused by Chinese authorities of “stealing sensitive information and intelligence through contacts in China since 2017”, while Spavor, a businessman based in Beijing with a focus on North Korea, is accused of providing intelligence to Kovrig. Another foreigner, American businessman Kai Li, is also arrested in China. Li was tried in secret in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison on suspicion of leaking Chinese state secrets to the FBI. His family claims that Li’s usual business actions are “badly characterized by Chinese authorities as espionage for political influence”. China is not alone in expressing concern about foreign espionage amid deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing, however. In an annual report released last month , U.S. intelligence agencies said China ‘s push for “global power” was the biggest threat to the U.S., followed by Russia, Iran and North Korea. While lacking in details about alleged Beijing espionage activities, the report warned the Communist Party “will continue its efforts of the entire government to spread Chinese influence, under that of the United States, to set up wedges between Washington.” and its allies and partners and to promote new international norms that favor the Chinese authoritarian system. ” U.S. prosecutors have accused a number of people in recent years of spying for China, most often in connection with the theft of intellectual property and business secrets. During the Trump administration, officials warned that Chinese students and businessmen could be backed by Beijing to steal secrets, an attitude criticized by many observers as promoting racial profiling. “The Chinese government is known for its aggressive use of oversight,” a joint letter said by more than a dozen educational and free speech groups. “The United States’ efforts to defend the global arm of autocracy should not mimic the very tactics it claims to reject.”

