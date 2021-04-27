UK sanctions sanction 22 individuals involved in serious international corruption





sanctions target 22 individuals involved in infamous corruption cases in Russia, South Africa, South Sudan and across Latin America

Foreign Secretary vows to stop corrupt individuals using UK as safe haven for dirty money

New sanctions regime prevents those involved in serious corruption from entering and channeling money through the UK Individuals involved in some of the world’s most serious corruption cases will no longer be able to channel their money through UK banks or enter the country thanks to new sanctions announced by the Secretary of State today. The UK, for the first time, has imposed asset freezes and travel bans against 22 individuals under the new Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime which gives the UK unprecedented power to stop corrupt actors taking advantage of the economy. UK and exploiting our citizens. Corruption harms individuals and undermines global trade, development and the rule of law. Over 2% of global GDP is lost to corruption each year, and corruption increases the cost of doing business for individual companies by as much as 10%. Corruption also threatens our national security by exacerbating conflict and facilitating serious and organized crime, creating space for terrorist and criminal groups like Daesh and Boko Haram to operate. This new regime will allow the UK to fight serious corruption, in particular bribery and abuse. It will promote effective governance, strong democratic institutions, and the rule of law by demonstrating our power as a force for good throughout the world. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: Corruption has a corrosive effect as it slows development, drains the wealth of the poorest nations, and keeps their people trapped in poverty. Poisons the well of democracy. The individuals we have sanctioned today are involved in some of the most infamous corruption cases worldwide. Global Britain is standing up for democracy, good governance and the rule of law. We are telling those involved in serious corruption: we will not tolerate you or your dirty money in our country. The measures are deliberately targeted, so the UK can impose sanctions on corrupt individuals and their creators, rather than entire nations. They are being dealt in part with the US, which is also announcing further corruption sanctions today. Acting together sends the clearest possible signal that corruption comes at a heavy price. The first wave of sanctions in the UK under this new sanctions regime aims to: those involved in diverting $ 230 million worth of Russian state property through a fraudulent tax refund scheme uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky one of the biggest tax frauds in recent Russian history

Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their collaborator Salim Essa, for their roles in serious corruption. They were at the heart of a long process of corruption in South Africa, which caused significant damage to its economy

Sudanese businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Hussein Ali, popularly known as Al Cardinal, for his involvement in the misuse of significant amounts of state property in one of the poorest countries in the world. This diversion of resources in cooperation with the elites of South Sudan has contributed to instability and ongoing conflict.

some individuals involved in serious corruption in Latin America, including facilitating bribery to support a large drug trafficking organization and misuse that has led to the deprivation of citizens of vital resources for development The global anti-corruption sanctions regime builds on the success of the global human rights sanctions regime established in July 2020, which has resulted in the imposition of UK sanctions on 78 individuals and entities involved in serious human rights violations. , including Myanmar, Belarus, China and Russia. The UK will continue to use a range of tools to tackle serious corruption worldwide, including funding the International Corruption Unit at the National Crime Agency. The International Corruption Unit and its predecessors have seized, confiscated or returned over 1.1 billion stolen assets stolen from developing countries since 2006.

