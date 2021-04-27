ANU Academician Jane Golley Criticizes China’s Sub-Money Genocide Survey on Uighurs

Zenz said the paper would try to get a passing grade as a university assignment as it contained significant factual errors and appeared to have been written by someone without Chinese language skills, leading to fundamental misinterpretations. Loading Professor Golley has publicly endorsed a sub-par paper that constitutes a thinly veiled attempt to discredit my work through a deceptive and unprofessional discussion of my methodology, he said. I am surprised that Golley fails to realize that this will reflect very poorly on her academic reputation. Worse, its effective adoption makes clear the full light of Uighur suffering, which is clearly unethical, he said. The author’s lines of reasoning are often largely identical to the counter-propaganda in Xinjiang published by the Chinese state media.

Professor Golley dug, but acknowledged that she had made a mistake by saying the document overturned Zenzs’s research. I wish Id said to be challenged instead of undone, she said in a 30 minute interview. She said she had received the letter through a former Australian ambassador to China, whom she declined to mention, and said she had consulted with two other colleagues before going public. They all thought he was a scholar, well written and had a lot of footnotes in English, she told the report. So where I have used my academic judgment, I have spent my entire life with peer review articles. I read it and thought that there are many points that make sense to me.

I’m not saying I understand Xinjiang perfectly, but if I read an article that makes sense to me why am I not allowed to raise this? Loading She said she raised the report to counter the prevailing media narrative in Australia surrounding Chinese relations. I know more about Xinjiang than Pompeo, I do not want to sound stupid, but I know more than what 99 percent of Australians know about Xinjiang. There are all sorts of blurred lines between what constitutes compulsion and what constitutes choice – what if 30 percent of Wighers choose to work?

Professor Golley said she did not yet know the authors of the paper but defended their right to submit the letter to her anonymously through proxies saying they would be persecuted if exposed. When the names come out, there will be some Chinese names on the list and people will immediately assume that they have obeyed the Beijing orders when it may be the case that the way they see the world and then be persecuted – they will be spies labeled. Australian intelligence agencies have warned that China is operating foreign intervention campaigns in an attempt to quell criticism of Beijing on Australian campuses, through academics and the Chinese student population, prompting a government inquiry into the matter. Last year ANU was the victim of a massive data attack, with China being found guilty. But Golley said she had seen little evidence of any foreign interference in ANU. There is some evidence for it, we do not know how widespread it is, she said. This is another example of the need to be very clear about the facts.

She said she had never been paid a single cent by the Chinese Communist Party, but that had failed to stop an avalanche of hate mail near death threats by telling her to f — off, you communist spy, and calling her a shill for China. I feel very badly judged, if people would know me, I just want the best for the Uighurs, she said. Loading She said her motivation for submitting the paper was a concern that academic freedom is drowning in Australia, but she is also concerned that exaggerating human rights abuses in Chinas could backfire if it turns out they have been overestimated. She also urged Australians to consider her genocidal past against indigenous Australians, saying that while she did not justify the abuses in Xinjiang, neither was she completely unimportant.