Alberta University International Student Knives Raise Concerns at School – Edmonton

A man is calling for more safety on public transport after being punched and stabbed on an Edmonton LRT platform.

Global News has agreed not to identify the victim for fear of retribution.

Edmonton Police said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday about a stabbing at LRT University station.

Police said they were told the victim boarded a train at Corona Station and exited the University Station, where he was chased and verbally harassed by a man. The victim was attacked and stabbed in the arm by the man, who then fled the scene, according to police.

“When I was punched in the face and attacked with knives, the boy who attacked me was also frightened, so he escaped from the escalator of the University Station,” said the victim. “I wanted to get back (on) the train, but a group of people stopped the other passengers saying, ‘it’s his problem’.

The story goes down the ad

People stopped me from getting on the train and they stopped others from getting off the train to help me, even though (the person) who attacked me had already left.

Passersby also hurt me because it made me no longer trust the community.

READ MORE:Another Black Muslim woman threatened at the Edmonton transit station

The victim said he went to the emergency button on the platform to call for help.

I thought it was a public area. There should be security instead of me waiting there just for 15 to 20 minutes waiting for an ambulance.

The victim is an international student from China, but says he did not feel racially motivated attack.

He hopes his horrific experience will lead to more security measures in transit in Edmonton.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene by officers less than 10 minutes after they were called and a suspect was arrested shortly afterwards near Avenue Avenue and 114th Street.

David Durocher, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm.

The story goes down the ad

READ MORE:Edmonton woman attacked on LRT wants to know why the aid lasted so long

The University of Alberta International Students Association (ISA) also wants Edmonton police to have a greater presence at the city’s LRT stations and urged university campus security to work more effectively with police to cut down on response if incidents occur at LRT stations.

Related News Jasper Place Transit Center surrounded by police tape after Edmonton stabbed

“International students are more dependent on public transit and so as a city it is the responsibility of local authorities to ensure that our public transit is safe to use,” the association said.

READ MORE: Edmonton adds more security guards, surveillance cameras to transit system

Earlier this year, the city said it was stepping up more security measures starting in late February in response to an increase in harassment, discrimination and crime at some transit hubs.

Ten additional security guards were deployed at the transit facilities based on intelligence-led data, ”who have already complimented the team by monitoring 19 LRTs and transit stations.

Security guards have direct access to the ETS Control Center that can send peacekeeping transit officers, or the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), if needed, the city said.

The city also said that additional measures were imposed:

The story goes down the ad

Proactive transit patrols (EPS, community engagement teams, transit peacekeepers) to educate about support services

Blue emergency telephones at LRT stations and transit centers

Press buttons on LRT machines

New Transit Watch text messaging service a discreet way to contact ETS Control Center (send message or call 780-442-4900)

More than 3,900 surveillance cameras

On Monday, Mayor Don Iveson said the city has and continues to work hard to make public transportation safe for users.

“There are cameras everywhere in the system and the city is able to see what is happening, and then that video is very useful in investigating and ultimately prosecuting responsibility for the violence, whatever motivates it,” Iveson said.

“I have been in the control center and I have seen what people can see in the system and what our peacekeepers can see and how resources are deployed, and that gives me a measure of confidence that I just want to share with the public. Very strong summer. ”

With files from Global News reporter Emily Mertz

















1:41

The offender who stabbed the student at Edmonton LMT station goes to court





The offender who stabbed the student at the LMT Edmonton station goes to court on August 26, 2020



Related News