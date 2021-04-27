10 years after his death, Bin Laden still mobilizes jihadists

A decade after being shot and killed in Pakistan by US special forces, al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden retains the ability to mobilize extremists even in a polarized jihadist scene that has changed radically in recent years.

Although Bin Laden’s body was buried in the Arabian Sea from the deck of an American aircraft carrier a few hours after his death, to avoid the creation of any pilgrimage site on earth, he remains an example and symbol for many radical Islamists.

The Saudi citizen cleverly understood the importance of the propaganda that helped project his charismatic image long after his death. In the video he tried to appear with an assault rifle in his arm, despite rarely seeing direct combat himself.

“Osama bin Laden carefully curated his public figure to cultivate a dedicated follower,” said Katherine Zimmerman, a consultant on the Critical Threat Project at the American Enterprise Institute.

“His image – that of a devout Muslim in more traditional clothing, but always with an AK-74 in his hand and often with his camouflage jacket – was adapted to portray himself as a leader in jihad, both spiritually and militarily. ” she said.

– ‘Unsuccessful war’ –

This calculated image projection was a success, especially for recruiting fighters, said Colin Clarke, director of research at the Soufan Center, a U.S.-based risk counseling firm.

“Although he was criticized several times for his love of the media, he was smart enough to understand the importance of advancing al-Qaeda’s message on major platforms,” ​​Clark told AFP.

In the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States carried out by an al-Qaeda cell under bin Laden, the West spent billions of dollars trying to defeat radical Islamic extremists.

But jihadists are unquestionably more numerous all over the world than they were two decades ago.

And President Joe Biden, who plans to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan by September, will not be able to claim any final victory in the operation.

The story goes on

Bin Laden effectively turned war zones into training arenas for jihadists, with conflicts from Bosnia to Chechnya to Somalia proving fertile ground for extremists who would wreak havoc outside their countries.

“Not only did he threaten to attack the West, but he succeeded and he was able to pull the United States into an unbeatable retreat in Afghanistan, as he had planned,” Clarke said.

– ‘Yesterday’s news’ –

Islamic extremism turned to the brink of bin Laden’s death, with al-Qaeda losing its status as the world’s most prominent jihadist network by the Islamic State group, which at its zenith controlled parts of Iraq and Syria.

The two groups, despite a common brutality and extremist ideological zeal, never joined forces and instead became sworn enemies, fighting particularly on the battlefield in Syria and the vast Sahel region of Africa.

But Bin Laden died before the rift took place, meaning that his legacy among Islamic extremists was not tainted by the rift that followed.

“Since he was killed before 2014 and the split between IS and AQ, he is still seen favorably among the IS cadre,” said Aaron Zelin, a researcher who runs the Jihadology site, which analyzes extremist videos and other content.

“In some ways IS sees itself as a true descendant of the Bin Laden way,” Zelin said, in contrast to his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian with a much lower global profile.

Over time, Bin Laden became above all a myth, with few living jihadists they would have encountered in person.

“For many people, that’s yesterday’s news and it’s no longer relevant to today ‘s concerns,” said Glenn Robinson, author of the recent “Global Jihad: A Short Story.”

– ‘Lionized in jihadist media’ –

But within jihadist circles his strategy is also controversial, especially his decision to attack the United States, which for some extremists was a counter-productive move.

“It is still widely seen as a significant strategic mistake. Part of the evidence for this is that very few jihadists even pursue this strategy more – and most have never,” Robinson said.

After all, Al-Qaeda is now a brand and a franchise rather than a coherent organization with a decision-making center. Its branches are active in the Sahel, Somalia, Yemen and Syria, but much less in the West.

Bin Laden’s face is still embellished on t-shirts, his name appears painted on the back of cars and his figure is often marked during demonstrations.

“Osama bin Laden has been played in the jihadist media and still appears in propaganda,” Zimmerman said.

She showed a video of Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia after an attack last December, showing them watching a video of Bin Laden.

It was “image placement intended to reveal their connection to his legacy,” she said.

dla-sjw / js / mjs / gle