Long Island puts 20 high schools on the annual US News & World Report list





Twenty public high schools on Long Island are among the top 1,000 in the country, according to the US News & World Reports annual list, released Tuesday. Jericho High School, a multi-year high school graduate, topped the list of local schools, coming out at no. 147 in the ranking. There are 15 Nassau County schools on the list, including nine in the top 500: Jericho, Manhasset, Great Neck South, Garden City, Herricks, Roslyn, Syosset, North Shore and Great Neck North North. In Suffolk County, two made it to the top 500: Cold Spring Harbor and Harborfields High Schools. This year the “Best High Schools” edition ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools and included the states that graduated the highest percentage of students. The data used were from the 2018-19 school year, and therefore were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The main schools are those whose students have achieved outstanding results in mathematics and reading state assessments, received and obtained a qualifying result in a series of college-level examinations, and graduated in high proportions. The methodology focused on six factors: college readiness; ability to read and math; reading and math performance; performance of under-served students; college curriculum breadth and graduation levels. College readiness specifically measured participation and performance in Advanced and International Baccalaureate Placement exams. Subscribe to The Classroom Newspaper. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Register, you accept our privacy policy. US News & World Report also looked at STEM qualifications, assessing participation in the Advanced Placement test and success in math and science exams. The three Long Island Great Neck South schools, Manhasset and Great Neck North are ranked in the top 200 best STEM schools. Nationwide, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, was the top-ranked school. Townsend Harris High School in Flushing was New York City’s top-ranked school, at No. 12. Last year, 19 public high schools on Long Island were ranked among the top 1,000, with Jericho topping the list with 127. “Families can use the ranking of the best high schools to see how schools are compared at the national, state and local levels in factors such as graduation levels and college readiness,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at US News & World Report. LIST OF “THE BEST HIGH SCHOOLS” US News & World Report released its 2021 report on Tuesday. The new edition lists more than 17,800 public high schools across the country, measuring how well schools serve students of different social backgrounds and economic. Nassau County Schools: The order is shown in parentheses. Jericho High School (147)

Manhasset High School (162)

Great South Neck High School (188)

Garden City High School (250)

Herricks High School (276)

Roslyn High School (340)

Syosset High School (341)

North Shore High School (430)

North Neck High School (444)

Plainview-Old Bethpage School High (507)

Wheatley School (610)

Paul D. Schreiber High School (705)

John F. Kennedy High School (Bellmore) (836)

Oyster Bay High School (900)

South River High School (927) Suffolk County Schools: Cold Spring Harbor High School (279)

Harborfields High School (369)

Half Hollow Hills High School East (502)

Half Hollow Hills High School West (554)

Westhampton Beach High School (988) Full rankings are available at US News & World Report website. SOURCE: US News & World Report

