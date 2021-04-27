International
Are more eyes better? How social media can exacerbate foreign crises.
The 276-year abduction of 276 high school students in northeastern Nigeria by the extremist group Boko Haram sparked a worldwide outburst of anger channeling on Twitter. Everyone from singer Mary J. Blige to former First Lady Michelle Obama to Pope Francis posted on Twitter in support of the children, using the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls.
The ensuing massive foreign intervention eventually involved South African mercenaries and drones from the same elite U.S. military air unit determined to assassinate Osama bin Laden.
All this attention sparked by celebrities may have only prolonged the captivity of girls, argue convincingly the foreign correspondents of the Wall Street Journal, Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw, in their alluring new book. Return Our Girls: The Untold Story of the Global Search for Missing School Events in Nigeria is a compelling tale of girls’ ordeal and efforts to free them, as well as a cautionary tale about the limits of social media advocacy.
By May 2014, the terrorist group called Boko (meaning Western education) Haram (was banned) had already burned dozens of schools, killed teachers and bombed churches during a five-year uprising.
Its militias planned to loot supplies and a brick-making machine when they attacked a boarding school with no-sheet metal roof on the outskirts of Chibok, an isolated, predominantly Christian town in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria. They also took the girls hostage when the nights were disappointing.
The authors, who rely on their in-depth reports and captive diaries, narrate in vivid detail to the girls their inconceivable courage as they eventually endured forced marriages and religious conversions, as well as beatings and malnutrition. Some of the young women rebelled by writing secret diaries filled with Bible verses and love letters to boys or by singing hymns in silence. Some grew up openly defiant.
Spirited from one hiding place to another starting under a giant tamarind tree they could hear the planes and drones sent to find them. However, they were not fully aware of the international attention they would attract.
Boko Haram’s decade-long war has displaced 2.5 million people and left 37,500 dead, according to Council on Foreign Relations. However, it was this abduction that attracted the most attention, in part, the authors suggest, because everyone can sympathize with schoolgirls caught in their dorms the night before the final exams or with their upset parents.
The authors track how this viral hashtag ricocheted around the world in a campaign that tested the power of social media to reshape events thousands of miles away.
If regular people, by eavesdropping on Retweet from their privileged homes in America, can raise an African injustice on the global news agenda, perhaps they can call on the collective energy required to resolve it, the authors write, capturing that hopeful moment. .
Things did not turn that way.
The vast US global surveillance network proved unable to track down a high school group hiding under trees and kept the intelligence of Nigerian officials they did not trust. Nigerian military intelligence operations clashed with each other and political aides opposed the cause as an interference in their sovereignty. At least 10 of the girls were inadvertently killed in a Nigerian airstrike on a secret Boko Haram hideout.
For Boko Haram, those millions of tweets had elevated the girls into an invaluable microprocessor and the most jealous-protected groups.
When the first group of 21 girls was released nearly two and a half years into their captivity in exchange for Boko Haram prisoners, neither military power nor social media posts made the deal possible, according to the authors. Rather, the credit goes largely to a team of Swiss-led negotiators who had worked quietly in the shadows to build trust on both sides. authors
suggest that negotiators helped grease the wheels for a larger subsequent exchange with a reward of millions of euros, which may have only fueled further violence.
In all, 164 of the girls were either released or escaped, while 112 remain missing, of whom 40 are presumed dead. The survivors struggled to adapt to their newly found freedom. Their celebrity gave them special treatment, including full scholarships to a prestigious university newly created program to help them reintegrate.
These scholarships are one way in which the Twitter campaign profoundly affected the lives of girls, for better or for worse.
And there is no doubt that #BringBackOurGirls changed the course of the campaign against Boko Haram. Eight years later, hundreds of American troops remained deployed in four West African countries in what began as a rescue mission and has turned into another front in the ongoing war on terror.
Seth Stern is an editor at Bloomberg Industry Group.
Read this story at csmonitor.com
