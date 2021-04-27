IIT scientists predict India’s active Covid-19 load that could peak at 38-48 lakhs in mid-May

Active cases in the second wave Covid-19 in India may peak at 38-48 lakh between 14-18 May and new daily infections may reach a height of 4.4 lakh from 4-8 May, according to a mathematical model by IIT scientists who have revised their predictions above.

India on Monday saw a single daily increase of 3,52,991 (3.52 lakh) Covid-19 infections and 2,812 fatalities with 28,13,658 (28.13 lakh) active cases.

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur and Hyderabad applied the Sensitive, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed (SUTRA) model to predict that active cases would increase further by over 10 loop by mid-May.

The final projection adjusts the time frame as well as the numbers.

Last week, researchers predicted the pandemic could peak between May 11-15 with 33-35 lakh total active cases and fall steeply by the end of May.

Earlier this month, their modeling approach predicted that active infections in the country would peak by April 15, which did not come true.

This time, I also calculated the minimum and maximum for the predicted values ​​and posted it. I have reasonable confidence that the current values ​​will be within the minimum and maximum values ​​mentioned, PTI told Maninder Agrawal, professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Kanpur.

On Sunday, Agrawal shared new top values ​​for active and new Covid cases in a Twitter thread.

Peak time: May 14-18 for active infections and May 4-8 for new infections. Peak value: 38-48 lakhs for active infections and 3.4 to 4.4 lakhs for new infections, he said.

He also noted that it was not clear what the final values ​​would be.

I have now calculated a set of values ​​for the peak value and the time and final numbers should be within this range, Agrawal said in another tweet.

Explaining the changes in the model forecasts over time, Agrawal said, The main reason is that there is a constant slow movement in the values ​​of the current phase parameters for India. This makes it difficult to guess the right values. This is causing a slow change in forecasts.

Scientists in the still unpublished study said there are some new features in the SUTRA model.

While previous documents divided the patient population into asymptomatic and Infected, the new model also takes into account the fact that a proportion of asymptomatic patients can also be detected due to contact tracking and other such protocols.

IP Kanpur professor noted that the SUTRA model uses three key parameters to predict the course of the pandemic.

The first is called the beta, or contact rate, which measures how many people an infected person infects per day. The issue is related to the value of R, which is the number of people to whom an infected person spreads the virus during their infection, Agrawal explained.

The other two parameters are achievement ‘, which is a measure of the level of population exposure to the pandemic and epsilon’ which is the ratio of detected and undetected cases.

Independent calculations by Gautam Menon and his team at Ashoka University in Haryana had predicted that the peak of the ongoing wave of infections could be between mid-April and mid-May.

Menon also warned that such predictions of Covid-19 cases should really be trusted only in the short term.

Any highly accurate prediction of a roof within just a five-day window would ignore the many inputs associated with inputs for any such calculations, Menon, who was not involved in the modeling, had previously told PTI.