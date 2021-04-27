International
The world reacts to the catastrophic rise of COVID in India Coronavirus pandemic news
India is battling a catastrophic, record-breaking coronavirus outbreak that has engulfed hospitals and installed crematoria operating at full capacity.
On Monday, for the fifth day in a row, the country set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections as new variants of the virus continue to spread.
Life-saving oxygen is in short supply and families are being left alone to transport people infected with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment.
India has ordered its armed forces to help deal with the growing infections while countries including the UK, Germany and the United States have pledged to send emergency medical assistance.
India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has an official count of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, health ministry data showed, though health experts say the figures probably go higher.
Here is how the world reacted:
World Health Organization
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm Monday, saying the organization is rushing to help address the crisis.
The situation in India is beyond shocking, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies.
Tedros said the UN health agency was among others sending thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory equipment.
The WHO also said it had transferred more than 2,600 of its experts from various programs, including polio and tuberculosis, to work with Indian health authorities to help respond to the pandemic.
United Kingdom
The first of nine shipments of UK supply airline containers, including fans and oxygen concentrators, was scheduled to arrive in India early Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, promising the UK would do everything for it. helped.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would use military aircraft or other charter aircraft in order to secure supplies to India to help the country in their time of need.
The aid package includes 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive fans and 20 manual fans from the UK’s excess reserves.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would provide all possible support because the two countries were close friends and increasingly important partners.
We also need this kind of international cooperation if we were to overcome this pandemic. We would not be safe until we are all safe, he added.
United States
On Sunday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. would send raw materials for the Covishield vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca made in India, as well as medical and protective equipment.
The United States has identified sources of the specific raw material urgently needed for Indian production of the Covishield vaccine that will be made immediately available to India, a White House statement said.
However, he did not mention whether he would send any of the 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he currently holds in excess.
Biden’s top medical adviser to the administration on Sunday said the US would review how to help supply vaccines to India.
Dr Anthony Fauci told ABC that the United States would consider ways to help, such as sending vaccine doses to India or helping the country essentially make its own vaccines.
Biden pledged emergency coronavirus-related assistance to India in a phone call Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both countries said.
Biden pledged America ‘s continued support for the people of India and said the US is providing a range of urgent assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine supplies and therapy, the White House said.
European Commission
On Sunday, the European Commission activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and said it was seeking to send oxygen and medicine to India after receiving a request from Delhi.
The EU is pooling resources to respond quickly to India ‘s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, wrote European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.
We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people!
Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support.
The EU is pooling resources to respond quickly to India’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
We stand in full solidarity with the Indian people! https://t.co/Pv8ezFPdS3
Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 25, 2021
On Monday an EU official confirmed that India had requested medical oxygen and the antiviral drug Remdesivir and said aid could be made available soon.
Ireland
Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said in a tweet Monday that the country would donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India with EU support.
I’m glad to say that following work with @roinnslainte @HSELive @simoncoveney @DarraghOBrienTD over the weekend, Ireland will offer assistance to India. An urgent donation of 700 oxygen concentrators is being made.
Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 26, 2021
Germany
Germany’s health ministry said at a news conference on Monday that it was sending fans to India, monoclonal antibodies, the drug Remdesivir, as well as N95 surgical and protective masks.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokeswoman said on Sunday that Germany was urgently preparing a support mission.
chancellery #Merkel: Solidarity and support for the people of India. #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/FJO5cSAEYb
Steffen Seibert (@RegSpeaker) April 25, 2021
India’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that it was importing 23 mobile oxygen generating plants and containers from Germany, which were to be transported by air and arrived in India within a week.
France
France will supply India with substantial medical assistance, the Elysee presidential palace said on Monday.
Shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.
Pakistan
Pakistan offered to send medical equipment and supplies after Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote prayers Saturday for a speedy recovery.
As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current COVID-19 wave, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, BiPAP, digital X-ray machines, PPE and the like, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote on Twitter.
As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of # COVID-19, Pakistan has formally offered assistance and assistance to #India, including fans, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPE and other similar items. We believe in a policy of # HumanityFirst
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021
In a letter Friday to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the trusted administrator of the Pakistan Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi vowed to send about 50 ambulances to India.
The Edhi Foundation runs clinics and orphanages across Pakistan while managing an ambulance fleet in some of Pakistan’s most populous cities.
Russia
Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said Monday it was ready to ship up to one million packages of Remdesivir COVID-19 treatment to India by the end of May, after receiving approval from the Russian government.
In comments to the Reuters news agency, the Russian drug manufacturer said it was waiting for a legal basis on which it could send the shipment of the generic version it produces of the US drug COVID-19 Remdesivir.
Turkey
Turkey has offered assistance to India, diplomatic sources said.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by telephone with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and conveyed his best wishes to India.
