India’s new COVID-19 cases stand over 300,000, military called in to help

The death toll in India from the coronavirus approached a bleak 200,000 history with the reporting of 2,771 more victims on Tuesday as its armed forces promised urgent medical help to help fight the dizzying rise in infections.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 323,144 new cases, just below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday, with overcrowded hospitals returning patients due to lack of beds and oxygen supplies.

“Please note that a large drop in daily cases … is mainly due to a large drop in testing,” said Rijo M John, a professor and health economist at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala. , on Twitter.

“This should not be taken as an indication of a drop in cases, rather a matter of losing many positive cases!”

India has called on its armed forces to help tackle the devastating crisis. Defense Chief of Staff General Bipin Rawat said late Monday that oxygen will be released from the armed forces’ reserves and retired medical personnel will join health facilities that are struggling under the tension of the cases.

Nations including Britain, Germany and the United States have pledged aid, while Indian Americans in the US Congress and the technology sector have joined forces to help. Read more

A shipment of vital medical supplies from the UK, including 100 fans and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi early Tuesday, Reuters partner ANI reported. France is also sending oxygen generators that can provide oxygen year-round for 250 beds, the embassy said.

The first “Oxygen Express” train to Delhi carrying about 70 tonnes of life-saving gas also arrived in the national capital early Tuesday.

But the crisis in the metropolis of 20 million people is incessant.

Dr. K.Preetham, chief of medical administration at the Indian Center for Spinal Cord Injury, which is treating many patients with COVID-19, said the lack of oxygen was such that the hospital was distributing oxygen cylinders to patients.

“For seven days, most of us have not slept. Due to the shortage, we are forced to place two patients in a cylinder and this is a time consuming process because we do not have long tubes,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to be vaccinated and to be careful amidst the “storm” of infections.

In some of the most hit cities in India, bodies were being burned in makeshift environments in parks and parking lots. Sick patients critically lay in beds outside overcrowded hospitals waiting for admission.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned that the Indian economy, the sixth largest in the world, could shake as a result of rising cases, creating a pull for the global economy.

“We expect this to get worse before it gets better,” Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the House, America’s largest business lobby, told Reuters.

Australia banned direct passenger flights from India until May 15, the latest on a growing list of countries to curb travel from India to prevent more virulent virus variants from entering their borders. Read more

Three Australian cricketers cut their Indian Premier League season to go home amid uncertainty.

India, home to an estimated 1.3 billion people, has so far reported 17.64 million COVID-19 infections and 197,894 deaths, but experts believe the number of outcomes goes significantly higher.

The country is negotiating with the United States, which has said it will share 60 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with other countries.

“The main lobbying is starting at this point in time to secure as much as possible for India,” a senior Indian official told Reuters as part of the ongoing negotiations, adding that Modi was confident India would ‘was given priority.

“At the moment even India’s harshest critics are pushing the US regime” to help India, the official added.

