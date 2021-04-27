International
US News Announces 2021 Best High School Rankings
WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – US News & World Report, the global authority in ranking education, revealed today 2021 Best High Schools. The new edition lists more than 17,800 public high schools across the country, measuring how well the schools serve students from different social and economic backgrounds.
In this edition:
- Thomas Jefferson High School of Science and Technology in Virginia is no. 1 in national ranking of the best high schools as well as between magnet schools. BASE Chandler at Arizona is at the top of the list for statute school, and High Tech High School in New Jersey is number 1 ARISING school
- The top 10 schools in the national rankings represent 10 different states, demonstrating that high quality public high schools can be found throughout the US
- Among all the schools listed, 35.3% are in rural or remote areas and 24.6% are in cities. Only 5% of the listed schools, 7.2% are in rural or remote areas and 42.3% are in cities.
“Families can use the ranking of the best High Schools to see how schools are compared at the national, state and local levels in factors such as graduation levels and college readiness,” he said. Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at US News. “The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among sub-service groups. “
METHODOLOGY focuses on six factors: college readiness, reading and math skills, reading and math performance, unsolicited student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation levels. College readiness specifically measures participation and performance in Advanced and International Baccalaureate Placement exams. The data used in this publication are from the 2018-2019 school year, and therefore were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to national rankings, US News published rankings at the state, subway, and school district levels. Only metro areas and school districts with three or more secondary schools were included in these sub-groups.
The ranking of the Best High Schools is available exclusively atUSNews.com and include data on a range of factors, such as enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and low-cost lunch programs, graduation levels, and state assessment results. News US has worked with himRTI International, a global research firm, to implement comprehensive ranking methodology. For more information, visitFacebook ANDTweetusing #Best High Schools.
2021 National High School Rankings Top 10 Best
* See full ranking here.
1 Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
2. Magnet Academic High School (SC)
3. Davidson and Nevada Academy
4. Payton College (IL) Preparatory High School
5. School for Advanced Studies (FL)
6. Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences (KS)
7. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
8. BAZIS Llambadari (AZ)
9 Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA)
10. Signature School (IN)
2021 Best High Schools STEM Top 5
1. High School of Technology (NJ)
2. Early College in Guilford (NC)
3. School of Magnet Science and Engineering (TX)
4. BAZIS Llambadari (AZ)
5 Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
2021 Best High Schools Charter Top 5
1. BASIS Chandler (AZ)
2. Signature School (IN)
3. BASE Oro Valley (THE)
4. BASE Peoria (THE)
5. BASE Scottsdale (THE)
2021 Best Magnet High Schools 5
1 Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)
2. Magnet Academic High School (SC)
3. Payton College (IL) Preparatory High School
4. Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences (KS)
5. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)
For high school students looking forward to college, US News Stock Finder offers information on thousands of scholarships and other financial aid opportunities. Users can narrow their search by location, study area, type of rating and more.
About US News and World Report
US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News,USNews.com provides customer advice, rankings, and analysis to serve people making complex decisions at all stages of life. More than 40 million people visitUSNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC
