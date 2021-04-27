52 passengers on India flight to Hong Kong are positive for COVID

Experts are working to understand how dozens of passengers on a flight from Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, despite all being negative before boarding.

At least 52 passengers returned to positive tests after flight UK6395, operated by Indian airline Vistara, landed in Hong Kong on April 4th.

All had tested negative before the flight, as Hong Kong allows entry only to passengers returning a negative pre-flight test from a reputable laboratory with 72 hours of departure.

Six passengers were refused boarding because the standard of their test result was not able to err, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Despite strict control, eight positive cases were detected before passengers began the three-week mandatory hotel quarantine in Hong Kong, while others were taken during the quarantine period.

There were 146 adult passengers and seven children on the charter flight Vistara, which was organized by the Hong Kong travel company Nanda Travel to bring back stranded passengers from India.

“We are shocked by this,” company director Poonam told Nanda Diary.

“This flight seems to be an extraordinary scheme and we are all confused by these figures.”

Passenger Rashida Fathima, who was on the flight with her husband and two children, told Diary she believed the virus had been caught on the plane despite wearing a face mask on most of the six-hour journey.

She said some passengers were coughing during the flight and many of them took off their masks to eat packaged food, which was allowed.

Hand cleaners and alcohol wipes were available on board.

Vistara said he ensured “full compliance with all instructions issued by the Indian as well as the authorities of the destination countries for all flights”.

Hong Kong has now suspended all flights from India until at least May 3rd. Australian authorities are considering a similar move today as the spread of COVID-19 escalates in India.

With air travel considered by reasonably safe experts, health experts have cited a number of possible reasons why 52 passengers came in to test positive after the flight, including the transmission of a more virulent strain of the virus.

University of Hong Kong scientists are listing the genomes of the passenger group as part of the investigation into whether they were infected on board.

Experts say the passengers could have been infected in India between returning a negative test and boarding the flight and that the results could have been false negatives.

They are also examining whether passengers became infected in Hong Kong quarantine hotels, rather than on airplanes.

Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding of the American Federation of Scientists noted the recent cross-breeding in hotel quarantine in Australia to show that quarantine transmission was possible.

“Some may have happened behind the initial window 72 hours before departure after being tested. Cases in India have risen by 60 per cent every week for the past two weeks. “But that is why our border testing is ongoing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“So it could also be the hotel broadcast to some extent,” he added. “Cross-infections of hotel rooms have also been observed in the hotel quarantine system in Australia.

“Despite, the epidemic situation from India is very hot.”

Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan has said the COVID-19 tests conducted in India for people returning to Australia “are inaccurate or unreliable” as the Federal Government considers a suspension of flights from the country.

The Cabinet National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, would meet on Tuesday to discuss the rapidly escalating situation in India.

Mr McGowan has backed a planned flight ban by the safety committee after he warned of a “significant” increase in cases after 78 of the 79 passengers on a flight to Perth on Saturday had recently been to India.

“Obviously it is a diabolical situation that is happening in India at the moment, but it puts extreme pressure on our systems here in Western Australia and indeed in other states,” he said.

“I am advised that other countries are going through the same experience.

“We obviously have a problem with India,” he added. “Some of the tests performed in India are either inaccurate or unreliable and it is clear that this is causing some issues here.”

On Monday, India recorded another record day of coronavirus, with 352,991 new infections and 2,812 deaths.