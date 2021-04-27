UK COVID Aid Arrives in India, Australia Interrupts Flights: Live News | Coronavirus pandemic news

India’s new coronavirus cases stood at over 300,000 for the sixth day in a row on Tuesday as its armed forces pledged urgent medical help to help fight the dizzying level in infections prevalent in hospitals and even crematoria.

Many countries including the UK, Germany and the United States have pledged to send emergency medical aid.

The head of the World Health Organization described the situation in the second most populous country in the world as beyond shocking.

Here are the latest updates:

15 minutes ago (05:57 GMT)

India’s poll panel bans election victory rallies

India’s Electoral Commission has banned all victory processions on or the day after the vote count in the five states that conducted the regional polls, local reports said.

The vote count for the state elections, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, will be held on May 2nd.

19 minutes ago (05:53 GMT)

India second wave COVID in maps and graphics

India’s second wave has grown across the country faster than the healthcare system can continue. For the sixth day in a row, at least 2,000 people have died.

44 minutes ago (05:28 GMT)

India approaches 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, military promises help

The number of coronavirus deaths in India approached the dark momentum of 200,000 with the reporting of 2,771 other victims, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical help to help fight the dizzying rise in infections.

Over the past 24 hours, India recorded 323,144 new cases, just below a worldwide peak of 352,991 reached on Monday, with overcrowded hospitals evacuating patients due to lack of beds and oxygen supplies.

Please note that a large drop in daily cases is mainly due to a large drop in testing, said Rijo M John, a professor and health economist at the Indian Institute of Management in the southern state of Kerala, on Twitter.

This should not be taken as an indicator of the decline of cases, rather a matter of losing many positive cases!

59 minutes ago (05:12 GMT)

Australia to ban direct passenger flights from India

Australia will suspend all direct passenger flights from India until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Earlier Tuesday, the state of Queensland had asked the federal government to ban all flights from India because of the high risk of possible COVID-19 outbreaks from highly contagious variants of the virus in the Australian hotel quarantine system.

2 hours ago (04:14 GMT)

India posts 323,144 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago (04:12 GMT)

2 hours ago (04:05 GMT)

The first shipment of medical aid to the UK arrives in India

The first shipment of COVID-19 medical supplies from Britain to India, including 100 fans and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa plane in New Delhi, calling it international cooperation at work.

International cooperation at work! Estimate the delivery of vital medical supplies by including 100 fans and 95 oxygen concentrators who arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/MBZFwSn4cH Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2021

Britain, one of several countries announcing aid deliveries as India’s healthcare system tightens amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, is sending more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment.

In total, nine shipments of supply airline containers, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive fans and 20 manual fans, will be shipped this week, according to the British High Commission in New Delhi.

2 hours ago (04:05 GMT)

France will supply India with medical assistance COVID-19: Elysee

France will supply India with substantial medical assistance to help the country tackle a huge wave of new coronavirus infections that are crushing its hospitals, the Elysee presidential palace said.

Shipments to India will include oxygen generators, respirators and cryogenic containers and will start next weekend.