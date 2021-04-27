Total blockage in Karnataka from 9 p.m.

Starting Tuesday (April 27th), a 14-day strict blockade has been put in place in Karnataka from 9am to 12pm to contain COVId-19 infection. “Strict measures will be taken to control COVID. If things do not get under control within two weeks, its continuation (strict measures) may become inevitable. “People will have to cooperate,” said Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa after a three-hour meeting.

“The guidelines, which are intended to break the Covid broadcast chain across the state, will take effect from 9pm on April 27th and will be in effect until 6am on May 12.” said Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in an order. The night schedule will continue, which is already in effect now from 9am to 6am.

Complete list of restrictions in Karnataka:

Movement of people and public transport on buses, taxis, buses and railways Metro will be banned every day except from 6 to 10:00 when markets and shops selling essential necessities such as milk, food, eggs, fish, meat, vegetables and fruits are allowed to function

Delivery of alcoholic beverages or food to the home will be allowed to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes. Shops or beverage outlets will be open from 6-10 p.m.

Schools, colleges will remain closed during the blockade.

Marriages are only allowed with 50 people. Celebrations or funerals are also allowed to have five people.

Cinemas, shopping malls, gyms, hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs and non-core shops will be closed.

Students who apply for scheduled exams can travel in their own vehicles or privately with their hall ticket as a travel permit.

Citizens taking the Covid test or vaccination will also be allowed to travel.

Emergency travel for health reasons either outside the train or plane station may employ a taxi or car from and to the train station or airport with a ticket as a passage.

Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, e-commerce firms, facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, cold deposits and warehousing are allowed to operate.

Hotels, restaurants and eateries are only allowed to operate in kitchens for picking up or sending home food items.

Courts and offices related to judicial work will function according to instructions issued by the Karnataka High Court.

All other offices will encourage their staff to work from home.

The stadium and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practices without spectators.

All social, political, entertainment, cultural, religious functions, gatherings or congregations are prohibited.

Places of worship or places of worship will remain closed to the public.

State government offices, its autonomous bodies, corporations can operate outside restricted areas.

Agriculture and related activities are allowed outside the control area.

Facilities in the supply chain of essential goods will be allowed to operate according to Covid norms.

Only essential IT staff and IT-enabled service companies will be allowed to work from the office while the remaining employees will work from home.

All industries and manufacturing units, except those related to garment manufacturing, are permitted to operate in accordance with Covid’s appropriate conduct.

Construction activities will be allowed to operate outside restricted areas.