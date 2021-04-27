News Article World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

WTTC research shows COVID-19 impact on sector has been 18 times worse than 2008 financial crash

CANCUN, Mexico: The world’s leading Tourism Ministers came together to encourage the public and private sectors to work together in partnership to save Travel and Tourism at the World Tourism and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The prayer came at the Global Leaders Dialogue session at the annual WTTC 2021 Global Summit, which is being held in Cancun, Mexico this week.

Top ministers and business leaders attended the event, which provided an opportunity for those attending the forum to discuss how the Travel and Tourism sector can safely revive international travel and help generate global economic recovery.

Facilitated by prominent American travel journalist Peter Greenberg, ministers looked back over the past year and shared how devastating the pandemic had been for the sector and how important it was for action to be taken now to arrest the collapse of businesses and the loss of tens of thousands. places of work.

However, the ministers who took part in the event with senior executives of the Travel and Tourism business agreed that the need for close public-private cooperation would be essential for the sector reviving the global economy.

This was the second major meeting this year between the two sectors, as the private sector was invited to attend for the first time a historic meeting of G20 tourism ministers.

Gloria Guevara, President and CEO of WTTC, said: “The seriousness of the impact of COVID-19 cannot be overstated. WTTC research shows that this crisis has been 18 times worse than the 2008 financial crash.

“But the WTTC has worked tirelessly with its Members to find solutions to revitalize the sector and save the millions of jobs lost and the terrible social impact of their disappearance.

“The debate today gave key Ministers the opportunity to share their views on how the sector can address pressing issues of how to save jobs, save businesses and save the global economy by safely reviving international travel.

“It was extremely encouraging to see that there was a common agreement from all those who participated that cooperation and collaboration between the public and private sectors would pave the way for the revival of international travel.

“This will be crucial to strengthening the recovery in the world, so we owe it to those ministers who joined us today to be part of this amazing event and to help start our Global Summit and activate the sector to ” come together and make a difference. ‘

Among those who took part in the WTTC Global Leaders Dialogue were Harry Theocharis, Minister of Tourism, Greece, who supported public sector supremacy in securing a roadmap from the COVID-19 crisis.

Kevin McAleenan, the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, said it was vital that the international community set the parameters and be followed at the governmental level, advocating a pragmatic risk management approach to reviving international travel.

Portuguese Secretary of State for Tourism Rita Marques said the sector should avoid making short-term decisions and instead advocated the development of a long-term strategy by the government and private companies.

Colombian Deputy Tourism Minister Julian Guerrero Orozco warned against the prolonged use of ‘health passports’, which pose a risk to first- and second-class travelers and become a real barrier to travel.

Also in attendance were Spanish Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdés Verelst, Nicole Marrder, Honduran Minister of Tourism, and Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica.

Mexico was represented by Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, Governor of Quintana Roo and Federal Secretary of Tourism Miguel Torruco Marques.

The private sector was represented by some of the world’s best Travel and Tourism companies, including Andrea Grisdale, CEO and sole founder of IC Bellagio, and Dan Richards, CEO of Global Rescue.

Fawaz Farooqui, Managing Director of Saudi Cruise also attended, along with Kike Sarasola, President & Founder of Room Mate, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, General Manager of the International Council Airport (ACI) and Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio di Balsorano de Clunieres , Chairman of Abercrombie & Kent.

Under the theme “World Union for Recovery”, the Global Summit made history by becoming the first global Travel and Tourism event where leaders gathered in person since the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the sector and brought the biggest events in the world to a halt. March 2020.

