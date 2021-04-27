Most recent: France to send gear generators, oxygen to India





France will also send breathing machines, pumps and containers of liquid medical oxygen aimed at helping up to 10,000 patients a day, according to the French Foreign Ministry. This first shipment of oxygen is expected to arrive from Europe to India next week. The value of the aid was not given. The French government said the effort aims to provide long-term assistance to Indian hospitals both for the crisis they are facing now and beyond the pandemic. France is still battling a steady rise in the virus at home. IN Africa, reluctance of vaccines increases dose slowing Hungarian The traveling circus is convenient for opening after COVID HERES WHAT ELSE NEXT: TOKYO Japan will set up a large vaccination center in Tokyo and Osaka starting in late May in an effort to speed up its snail inoculation campaign so that at least older people can finish their second filming by late July, officials said Tuesday. Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that a vaccination center would be set up in Tokyo on May 24 in a government building where the Self-Defense Forces would send its doctors and nurses to deliver shots for about three months. . Kato said a similar vaccination center is also underway in Osaka and that further details are still being decided. Each of the large inoculation centers is expected to house about 10,000 people and will use the Moderna vaccine, the approval of which by the health ministry is expected in May. Japan's efforts to develop its own vaccines are still in the early stages. Japan has so far only approved the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, with approval for Moderna and AstraZeneca pending. Inoculations began in mid-February and have covered only about 1% of the Japanese people. Inoculations for 36 million seniors began in mid-April and only a fraction of them received their first blows. The Japanese launched a third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two neighboring areas on Sunday to stem a rapid resurgence three months before the Tokyo Olympics. Japan has reported more than 567,000 cases and about 10,000 deaths since the pandemic began last year. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka on Tuesday closed schools in the capital and suburbs for four days and issued work-from-home plans for government employees in recent moves to contain the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases. After weeks of reporting less than 300 new cases a day, Sri Lanka confirmed 997 in the last 24 hours. The highest numbers were in the district of Colombo which includes the capital. Health officials have warned of a rapid rise to come because people got involved in crowded celebrations and shopping during the traditional New Year festival that fell on April 14th. From Tuesday, half of the state employees will be called to the offices while the balance will be operated from home. Already, the government has imposed blockades on a dozen villages in different parts of the country. Sri Lanka has reported more than 102,376 cases of the virus with 642 victims. NEW DELHI India recorded more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus infection as a grim wave weighed heavily on the countries' choking health system. On Tuesday 323,144 new infections raised India to a total of 17.6 million. He completed a five-day string of recording the largest one-day increases in each country throughout the pandemic, but the decline is likely to reflect lower weekend testing than reduced virus spread. The health ministry also reported 2,771 deaths, with about 115 Indians suffering from the disease every hour. Recent casualties have pushed India to a total of 197,894, which experts say are probably a sub-account. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday photos of the first shipment of medical aid India received from Britain. It included 100 fans and 95 oxygen concentrators. Other nations such as the US, Germany and Pakistan have also promised medical assistance to India. TORONTO The Ontario government will receive assistance from the Canadian military in treating a coronavirus infection, while several other Canadian provinces are tightening health restrictions in hopes of avoiding a similar situation. The Ontario Attorney General says the sources come from the Canadian Armed Forces and the Canadian Red Cross. Ontario has been battling a new wave of pandemics that has seen the number of COVD-19 patients in intensive care. The Ontario Ministry of Health reported that 2,271 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday, including 877 in the ICU. Several other provinces imposed new restrictions Monday, including Nova Scotia, which closed Halifax area schools to teach in person for two weeks after the province set a one-day record for new cases for the second day in a row. . SAN FRANCISCO – Officials at the University of California, San Francisco say a man in his 30s is recovering after developing a sparse blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. As of Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported the rare clot in 15 people, all women, as 8 million doses of the vaccine were administered nationwide. Federal officials set up an 11-day break on vaccine use with a stroke on Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the very rare risks. The university said on Monday that as far as we know, this is the first male patient with VITT syndrome in the US says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released soon. CAMBRDIGE, Mas. French pharmaceutical company Sanofi to help produce Moderna coronavirus vaccine starting in September, joining other companies helping to produce one of three vaccines now approved in the US Under the deal announced Monday, Sanofi will take care of the final production steps, including filling, inspecting and labeling vaccine bottles and packaging them. The deal includes up to 200 million doses of the Modernas two-cartridge vaccine. Sanofi will do the work at the existing manufacturing plant in Ridgefield, New Jersey. Moderna earlier this month said it was expanding its partnership with contract maker Catalent by dedicating a new high-speed production line at its Bloomington, Indiana plant to bottling bottles with the Moderna vaccine. In April, Moderna reached an agreement with Baxter International to provide filling and completion of services and packaging for approximately 60 million to 90 million doses.

