International
Asia Today: India registers 320K cases when foreign aid arrives
India has added more than 320,000 new cases of coronavirus as a staggering stark rise in the sinking country health system
On Tuesday, 323,144 new infections raised India to a total of 17.6 million, behind the United States alone. He completed a five-day string of recording the largest one-day increases in each country throughout the pandemic, but the decline is likely to reflect lower weekend testing than reduced virus spread.
The health ministry also reported 2,771 more deaths in the last 24 hours, with about 115 Indians contracting the disease every hour. Recent casualties have pushed India victims to 197,894, behind the US, Brazil and Mexico. Experts say that even these figures are probably a sub-account.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday photos of the first shipment of medical aid India received from Britain. It included 100 fans and 95 oxygen concentrators.
Other nations like the US, Germany, Israel, France and Pakistan have also promised medical assistance to India. Countries have said they will supply oxygen, diagnostic tests, treatments, ventilators and protective equipment to help India in times of crisis that World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called beyond heartbreak.
The rise, fueled by insidious new variants of the coronavirus, has undermined Indian governments’ premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The country of nearly 1.4 billion people is facing a chronic shortage of space in its intensive care units. Hospitals are experiencing oxygen shortages and many people have been forced to head to makeshift facilities for mass funerals and celebrations as site burial services have become overloaded.
Meanwhile, in an effort to address the lack of beds, Indian authorities are returning to train wheelchairs, which have been turned into isolation wards. India has also started transporting oxygen vessels by water to countries in need. Separate trains with oxygen supplies are also moving on site.
France was sending breathing machinery, ICU gears and eight oxygen generators in a shipment expected to be shipped later this week. Each generator could equip a hospital with 250 beds for several years, said the office of French President Emmanuel Macrons.
France will also send breathing machines, pumps and containers of liquid medical oxygen aimed at helping up to 10,000 patients a day, according to the French Foreign Ministry. This first shipment of oxygen is expected to arrive from Europe to India next week.
The White House was moving to share raw materials for the production of the AstraZeneca vaccine with India by diverting some US orders to vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.
COVID-19 White House Coordinator Jeff Zients told the Associated Press that the Biden administration was working to meet other key requirements from the Indian government, namely personal protective equipment, tests, therapies and supplies of oxygen and respiration equipment. .
Epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also expected to travel to India soon to help with its response to the virus.
Other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:
Japan will set up a large vaccination center in Tokyo and Osaka starting in late May in an effort to speed up its snail inoculation campaign so that at least older people can finish their second filming by the end July, officials said Tuesday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that a vaccination center in Tokyo would be set up as early as May 24 to deliver shots for about three months. Details for downtown Osaka are still being decided. Everyone will use the Moderna vaccine, the approval of which by the Ministry of Health is expected in May. Inoculations have so far covered only about 1% of Japanese people. Japan on Sunday launched its third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two neighboring areas to curb a rapid virus resurgence three months before the Tokyo Olympics.
Sri Lanka on Tuesday closed schools in the capital and suburbs for four days and made plans from home for state workers in recent moves to contain a growing number of cases. After weeks of reporting less than 300 new cases a day, Sri Lanka confirmed 997 in the last 24 hours. The highest numbers were in the district of Colombo which includes the capital. Health officials have warned of a rapid rise that will come because people involved in crowded celebrations and shopping during the traditional New Year festival that fell on April 14th. From Tuesday, half of the state employees will be called to the offices while the balance will be operated from home. Already, the government has imposed blockades on a dozen villages in different parts of the country. Sri Lanka has reported more than 102,376 cases of the virus with 642 victims.
Philippine officials are assessing whether to prolong a month-long stalemate in the Manila region amid a grim peak on occasions or calm it down to fight a recession, unemployment and famine. The country has recorded more than 1 million cases, including more than 16,800 deaths. A peak last month prompted the administration of President Rodrigo Dutertes to re-impose a deadlock in the Manila region, where several hospitals reported being overcrowded. Cabinet officials and medical experts will meet on Tuesday to recommend whether the blockade will continue, and Duterte may announce the decision Wednesday.
Australia will suspend flights from India for two weeks due to its virus wave. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced that Australia will provide India with 509 ventilators and 100 oxygen concentrators with tanks as well as personal protective equipment to help the nation tackle its health crisis. Morrison said further assistance would follow. Morrison announced last week plans to reduce the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from Indians by 30%. But the number of passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus in the Australian hotel quarantine had risen from 90 to 143 within a week, Morrison said. He said a decision will be made before May 15 if flights from India will resume.
