Boris Johnson ‘said he would rather leave covid to tear than impose national blockade’

Boris Johnson is accused of telling his aides that he would rather leave covid “rip” than impose a second national block, sources’ claims are.

The latest allegations leveled against the Prime Minister, who is facing growing criticism over his treatment of the pandemic.

He was reported Monday night to argue during a government debate in September that the blockades were “crazy” while raising concerns about the economic damage they cause.

Rejecting the allegations in Times Downing Street he described them as “major distortions” of Johnson’s position as he fought a bitter information war involving No. 10.

The claim emerged after a growing number of sources were reported to have shown how Johnson said he was prepared to let “troops gather” instead of ordering a third closure.

The prime minister said the claim was “total waste” before further details emerged on how he allegedly paid for expensive renovations to his Downing Street apartment.

No. 10 and the Tories declined to deny an ITV report that said the Conservative Campaign Headquarters paid the Cabinet Office to cover the initial costs of the renovations, with Johnson now repaying the party.

A Downing Street spokesman said “the broader renovation costs have been met by the Prime Minister personally”, adding: “The gifts and benefits received in a ministerial capacity are and will continue to be declared in transparency returns”.

But Lancaster Duchy Workers’ shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is yet another panicked attempt by the Conservatives to cover up the truth behind the original donors for the luxurious renovation of Downing Street flat.”

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said the prime minister had asked him to reconsider the issue, as former aide Dominic Cummings said Johnson wanted donors to “secretly pay” for work in a movement that would have been “unethical, stupid, perhaps illegal “.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure for his alleged remarks on the blockade
(Image: 10 Downing Street / AFP via Getty)

The decision to block the second last fall was revealed and is the subject of an investigation to find the so-called “weird mouse” which came out of the press.

Case, the UK’s oldest civil servant, declined to say whether Cummings was cleared for that leak, as the former ally claimed when he challenged the allegations from within No. 10.

In recent criticism of his treatment of the coronavirus crisis, the Times reported that Johnson repeatedly said he preferred to “let it rip” rather than impose a second blockade because the restrictions would close businesses and cause job losses. of work.

A spokesman for the number 10 said: “These are major distortions of his position. During this pandemic we have done everything we can to save lives and protect livelihoods.”

Johnson finally announced the second blockade for England in October, but his alleged comments are the latest to rock Downing Street amid an information war.

The prime minister has previously been accused of saying he would rather see “thousands of troops piled up” than order a third closure.



The prime minister, who will address his cabinet on Tuesday, declined to comment.

“No, but I think the important thing I think people want us to do and do as the Government is make sure the blockades work,” he told reporters in Wrexham.

“They have, and I really thank the people of this country, all of this country of ours, pulled together and, working with the vaccination program, we have got the disease under control.” The case told the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee it is “likely” that the culprit of the “talkative mouse” leak will never be identified.

In a scathing blog post, Cummings said Case had told Johnson that neither he nor then-10th communications director Lee Cain was to blame.

The Secretary of the Cabinet declined to comment on the suggestion, telling MPs: “I am not trying to disappoint, but this is drawing me into the details of an ongoing investigation, which – for reasons I have determined – can not I get into this setting. “

Cummings launched his attack after he was accused by No. 10 of a series of damaging leaks, including exchanging messages between Johnson and entrepreneur Sir James Dyson.

Ministers now worry about what he might say when testifying to lawmakers investigating the government’s response to the pandemic next month.

Cummings is widely known to have been critical of Johnson’s delay in launching a second block in England when cases began to rise last fall and there is speculation that he will seek to blame him for the high death toll.



