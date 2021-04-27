The Palestinians plan to cancel the election





JERUSALEM (AP) – Egyptian officials say the Palestinian Authority plans to cancel its first election in 15 years, citing Israel’s refusal to allow voting in East Jerusalem.

The ruling would effectively give Israel a veto over holding elections, although President Mahmoud Abbas could also benefit from the annulment of a vote in which his broken Fatah party is expected to lose power and influence over the militant Islam Hamas .

An Egyptian diplomat and an intelligence official said they had been informed of the decision, which will be announced on Thursday at a meeting of Palestinian factions. They said Egypt is in talks with Israel to reach a compromise to allow the vote, but those efforts have so far failed. The two spoke late Monday on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door talks. The intelligence official said Hamas wanted the election to go ahead, but that no faction wanted to proceed without assurances from the international community that voting would take place in East Jerusalem. The official said the factions were discussing forming a unity government in the country that would include Hamas. The Palestinian Election Commission says 6,000 voters in East Jerusalem will have to hand in their ballots through Israeli post offices in accordance with past agreements while another 150,000 can vote with or without Israel’s permission. The small number of voters seeking Israeli permission is unlikely to have a decisive impact on the vote, but their turnout is seen as symbolically important for preserving Palestinian claims in East Jerusalem. Israel has not said whether it will allow them to vote. They also provide a pretext for Abbas to cancel a parliamentary election that his Fatah movement is expected to lose badly. Fatah has split into three rival lists, paving the way for Hamas to emerge as the largest party in parliament. Israel and the international community, who see Hamas as a terrorist group, would also tacitly welcome the postponement or cancellation of the vote. Israel occupied East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, in the 1967 war. The Palestinians want all three territories for their future state and see East Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel annexed the eastern sector of the city in a move that is not internationally recognized. It considers all of Jerusalem as its capital and prohibits the Palestinian Authority from operating there. The fate of the city has been one of the most difficult issues in the peace process, which came to a standstill more than a decade ago. Tensions have risen in Jerusalem in recent days as Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshipers over restrictions on rallies during the holy month of Ramadan. ___ Associated Press writer Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos