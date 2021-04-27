So the world can get better – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Latest News





Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine vials at a hospital pharmacy. Photo of the AP file Vaccine Clinic to be held at First Presbyterian Church in Ashland May 1 ASHLAND A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 18 and older will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 1 at Ashland First Presbyterian Church. Identification is required to receive a vaccine. The church will offer vaccines supplied by Wellness 2000 like the Moderna double-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine if approved at the clinic time, Rev. Dan Fowler. Wellness 2000 is a corporate welfare and employee assistance organization led by CEO and founder Bea Berry, a church member. The organization was approved by the Oregon Health Authority as a vaccine provider in January, Berry said. Clinic appointments can be made by calling 541-482-3536 between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic will be held at 1615 Clark Ave. As of Monday, 35 people had made appointments and hundreds of video games were still available. Fowler said he intends to see someone vaccinated every five to 10 minutes at the clinic, which will be staffed by church volunteers. Part of the reason I wanted to do this was to show that there are churches that care about people being vaccinated and people getting well, Fowler said. We wear our masks and believe that vaccines are important, and this is our way of saying: We want to be good neighbors and help people who do not have the vaccine get the vaccine, so they are well and the world can get better Fowler said another clinic will be scheduled approximately four weeks from Saturday for those choosing the Moderna vaccine and seeking a second stroke for full vaccination. Last week, Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames warned that an increase in cases puts the county in a race to vaccinate as many people as possible before the COVID-19 variants spread. All authorized vaccines offer a good level of protection against variant B.1.1.7, Shames said. Our goal is to make the vaccine available to everyone, so if there are other events and providers providing the vaccine, then more people will be vaccinated, said Tanya Phillips, Jackson County Public Health Promotion Manager. On April 24, the Western States Scientific Safety Review working group recommended that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration resume for adults after reviewing an FDA decision to lift a vaccine pause and add a warning about rare clots. of possible blood in women 50 and younger. The break began on April 13 in response to six cases of severe blood clots in women who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The working group welcomed the FDA for a comprehensive and transparent assessment of the safety and efficacy of vaccines, including screening for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.







