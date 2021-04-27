International
‘We remember the generosity of India’: US to ‘divert’ vaccine sources at Serum Institute
The United States said Tuesday it remembers the “generosity of India” in the early days of the pandemic and will thus submit raw materials to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, with a view to helping India pass over the current wave of coronavirus disease.
At a White House press conference earlier this day, senior Biden-Harris administration officials said the United States was “diverting” its raw material order to the Serum Institute in light of the current crisis as it was the “most effective” and “quick step” that could be taken at this stage to provide support.
“As requested by the Government of India, we will provide raw material for the production of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at the Serum Institute of India,” said a senior administration official, elaborating on the “complexities of the global supply chain” and the nature of exactly the aid that the US is giving to India.
“Given that there is not enough supply for the entire global manufacturing effort and in light of the current crisis, we, the United States, are diverting our message to India. So, I want to be clear here that we have not intervened with “Manufacturers to make them fulfill the order of the Serum Institutes; we do not have that power. Instead, what we are doing is diverting our supply order to the Serum Institute for their production,” he said. official.
Giving further details, the senior administration official said that the Defense Production Act (DPA) in the US requires U.S. companies to prioritize U.S. government contracts over others. “But what it does not mean is an export ban or a de facto ban or an embargo or any restriction on sales to any other customer or other customer anywhere. Companies are able to export whatever they need,” he said.
Adding that DA does not cause any shortage in global supplies, the official stressed that the US government does not even have the power to intervene in the orders of manufacturing companies. Therefore, it was diverting its supplies to India in view of the latest wave in Covid-19.
The official further said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide additional technical and material assistance to strengthen vaccine communications between India and the United States and to supported “vaccine readiness at national and sub-national levels”.
U.S. experts, however, believe the Biden administration can do more. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier this week called on the White House to release millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from its stockpiles, which the US is unlikely to use because the Pfizer-BioNTech photos, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will better meet her needs. The US also did not authorize the shooting of AstraZeneca.
Read also: As administrator Biden changed his stance on the supply of vaccine raw materials to India
Read also: Joe Bidens's wartime law blocks the growth of vaccines in India
