International
Victoria to ease travel restrictions in Western Australia, renews plans to admit international students
Victoria Health Minister Martin Foley says Victoria should be able to change travel rules for the Perth and Peel regions of Western Australia at midnight.
Main points:
- Victoria wants to accept 120 international arrivals per week in addition to returning travelers
- Foreign arrivals would stay in a hotel outside the existing hotel quarantine program
- Relevant industries would provide funding to support the scheme
Both areas are currently red areas, but Mr Foley said he expected both to move to the orange areas tonight.
Orange zones allow travel but require people to isolate until they return a negative test.
The changes will also mean that people currently in solitary confinement for 14 days in Victoria after traveling from Perth may be able to leave solitary confinement early if tested negative.
A final decision will be made after a meeting of health officials later today.
The move comes as Victoria also renews plans to start admitting foreign students and other international arrivals next month, provided they meet key economic criteria.
Acting Prime Minister James Merlino has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison advising him that it was Victoria’s intention to “accept the arrival of major international economic groups to support Australia’s economic recovery”.
The measure is still subject to approval by the Commonwealth.
The 120 people per week who were scheduled to arrive would be quarantined at a hotel outside the existing Victoria quarantine system.
The hotel will not be open to other returning travelers.
International students, actors and the film crew and main event organizers are among those who will be allowed to travel to Victoria from 24 May.
The state government will also consider options to allow “a small number of economic groups” to arrive before May 24th.
The Victorian government said the successful staging of the Australian Open had encouraged it to open state borders for more international achievement.
Relevant industries would provide funding to support the cost of the scheme.
The final fee has not yet been finalized, but would be the “over and over” fee paid by returned Australians using the hotel quarantine.
“We have always said that we will work to welcome international students when it is safe and reasonable to do so,” Mr Merlino said.
“With the advice of our public health experts and in working with the Commonwealth we have submitted a proposal for a special quarantine program for economic groups, including international students.
“We believe we have justified all of Commonwealth’s demands to create a dedicated economic flow, so we hope to consider and approve this proposal.”
The deal would be outside Victoria’s international passenger arrival limit of 1,000 per week.
Monash University Chancellor Margaret Gardener told ABC Radio Melbourne the details were yet to be finalized, but the university sector expected to at least partially fund the plan.
“I think it’s really important that we restore what you might call normal operations across the state,” she said.
“These are our students who are currently studying with us now, and we know all the international students want to be on campus.
“These students are coming in the same way in the same way that returning Australians are coming from a variety of countries, many of which have very low levels of broadcasting.”
Victorian opposition Higher Education spokesman Matt Bach welcomed the move, but said it had come six months late.
“The government can hastily draw up a plan to bring international tennis stars into the country, some of whom were really COVID positive, but when it comes to our most important export industry worth $ 14 billion a year and supporting 80,000 “Victorian work has taken six months,” he said.
