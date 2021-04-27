Saudi leaders offer condolences to the sunken Indonesian submarine

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 reform plan celebrates its fifth anniversary, citizens across the country are seeing the ways in which the ambitious plan has impacted their daily lives.

The main purpose of the plan, to move the Kingdom away from an oil-based economy, is to make the whole nation look to new industries and re-evaluate their perceptions of how Saudi Arabia can achieve success, and one of the greatest and the most successful industries have been tourism and hospitality.

For some Saudis, working in the hospitality sector is a dream they have been supporting for a long time and they have taken a lot of effort to find ways to get into the field. But some, like industry pioneer Sara Al-Marghalani, just got into the industry almost by accident.

Al-Marghalani initially dreamed of a career in academia, even going so far as to obtain a master’s degree in linguistics to achieve this goal. However, things changed when she became the first Saudi to get a job in the hospitality sector in the Maldives.

A surprise interview for a banquet coordinator position with a local hotel group started what would become her new passion, working in an area where very few Saudis had undertaken.

“I did not anticipate how fast and dynamic life would be working in hotels and the hospitality industry, or how much my life would change during my tourism career,” she told Arab News.

Within months of starting work, she found her ambitions shifting focus, especially after a quick promotion to the sales executive as a result of her newly found passion. And when her top manager applied for a general manager position in the Maldives, he asked her to join him as part of his team.

I have received notification from the Maldives government and the Saudi Embassy that I would be the first Saudi national to work in the hospitality industry in the Maldives, she said. I have lived and worked as a guest relations officer on a small island with a reputable hotel company in the Maldives, called Coco Collection for almost two years.

Al-Marghalani said the experience seemed to provide endless opportunities to learn and she continued to climb the hotel management levels.

She was later promoted to supervisor of the first office in the German hotel company Seaside Finolhu, where she spent another 18 months.

One of the highlights of the experience for her was her introduction to the guests at the resorts, who came from many parts of the world. Most reacted with surprise when she said she was coming from Saudi Arabia and they asked a lot of questions.

I told them about the hidden treasures of the Kingdoms and its natural beauty, as well as its significant tourist potential, she said. That was before Saudi Arabia announced plans to diversify economically into tourism and promote its beautiful destinations. Tourists in the Maldives were eager to know what was hiding in Saudi Arabia and were enthusiastic about discovering it themselves.

It was this passion that pushed him to return to the Kingdom and join Red Sea Development Co. as assistant manager of the front office of the hotel, something she said makes her incredibly proud and excited.

It is a dream to play a part in the most ambitious regenerative tourism project in the world and to support the growth of Saudi tourism, she said. I had planned to continue my work abroad in the Maldives, but after hearing about this luxury project and realizing its high standards in sustainability, as well as its regenerative approach to tourism, I had no choice but to return and be part of this ambitious team. .

Al-Marghanlani said that after several years of work in the Maldives, one of the top luxury travel destinations in the world, she has brought back endless emotions of passion and car and believes she can be a driving force of change in the hospitality sector at Kingdoms .

I have experience to further develop the vision of the developer in creating a new luxury tourist destination here in our Kingdom. I think I understood the concept of what a luxury resort is, what it means and how it works. I gained an invaluable insight into what guests need and how we can meet great expectations, she said.

Al-Marghalani also said that the tourism and hospitality industry has the potential to flourish here in the Kingdom.

As we become a globalized society, more and more people find passion in travel. We are one of the few remaining countries, which, so far, has been relatively unexplored and I believe this is an advantage for us. Saudi Arabia has an incredible history and countless hidden treasures, which include the Red Sea itself, our unexplored massive deserts, and our extraordinary and hospitable people, she said.

The Ministry of Tourism said in December that domestic tourism had exceeded expectations, despite the pandemic, and that 2020, in the words of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), was the worst year in tourism history.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb told Bloomberg in September that a sudden increase in domestic travel 50 percent more than officials had expected helped save businesses and jobs, as well as boost the economy.

Saudi attitudes toward the industry have begun to change as well. A December research study commissioned by the Red Sea Development Co found that 90 percent of young Saudis surveyed were interested in jobs for tourism and hospitality.

The study also stated that Saudi youth had begun to acknowledge the vital role that tourism and hospitality would play in the country’s diverse new economy.