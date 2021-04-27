International
Saudi leaders offer condolences to the sunken Indonesian submarine
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 reform plan celebrates its fifth anniversary, citizens across the country are seeing the ways in which the ambitious plan has impacted their daily lives.
The main purpose of the plan, to move the Kingdom away from an oil-based economy, is to make the whole nation look to new industries and re-evaluate their perceptions of how Saudi Arabia can achieve success, and one of the greatest and the most successful industries have been tourism and hospitality.
For some Saudis, working in the hospitality sector is a dream they have been supporting for a long time and they have taken a lot of effort to find ways to get into the field. But some, like industry pioneer Sara Al-Marghalani, just got into the industry almost by accident.
Al-Marghalani initially dreamed of a career in academia, even going so far as to obtain a master’s degree in linguistics to achieve this goal. However, things changed when she became the first Saudi to get a job in the hospitality sector in the Maldives.
A surprise interview for a banquet coordinator position with a local hotel group started what would become her new passion, working in an area where very few Saudis had undertaken.
“I did not anticipate how fast and dynamic life would be working in hotels and the hospitality industry, or how much my life would change during my tourism career,” she told Arab News.
Within months of starting work, she found her ambitions shifting focus, especially after a quick promotion to the sales executive as a result of her newly found passion. And when her top manager applied for a general manager position in the Maldives, he asked her to join him as part of his team.
acceleratingFACTS
A recent research study found that 90 percent of young Saudis surveyed were interested in work for tourism and hospitality.
The study also stated that Saudi youth had begun to acknowledge the vital role that tourism and hospitality would play in the country’s diverse new economy.
I have received notification from the Maldives government and the Saudi Embassy that I would be the first Saudi national to work in the hospitality industry in the Maldives, she said. I have lived and worked as a guest relations officer on a small island with a reputable hotel company in the Maldives, called Coco Collection for almost two years.
Al-Marghalani said the experience seemed to provide endless opportunities to learn and she continued to climb the hotel management levels.
She was later promoted to supervisor of the first office in the German hotel company Seaside Finolhu, where she spent another 18 months.
One of the highlights of the experience for her was her introduction to the guests at the resorts, who came from many parts of the world. Most reacted with surprise when she said she was coming from Saudi Arabia and they asked a lot of questions.
I told them about the hidden treasures of the Kingdoms and its natural beauty, as well as its significant tourist potential, she said. That was before Saudi Arabia announced plans to diversify economically into tourism and promote its beautiful destinations. Tourists in the Maldives were eager to know what was hiding in Saudi Arabia and were enthusiastic about discovering it themselves.
It is a dream to play a part in the most ambitious regenerative tourism project in the world and to support the growth of Saudi tourism.
Sara Al-Marghalani
It was this passion that pushed him to return to the Kingdom and join Red Sea Development Co. as assistant manager of the front office of the hotel, something she said makes her incredibly proud and excited.
It is a dream to play a part in the most ambitious regenerative tourism project in the world and to support the growth of Saudi tourism, she said. I had planned to continue my work abroad in the Maldives, but after hearing about this luxury project and realizing its high standards in sustainability, as well as its regenerative approach to tourism, I had no choice but to return and be part of this ambitious team. .
Al-Marghanlani said that after several years of work in the Maldives, one of the top luxury travel destinations in the world, she has brought back endless emotions of passion and car and believes she can be a driving force of change in the hospitality sector at Kingdoms .
I have experience to further develop the vision of the developer in creating a new luxury tourist destination here in our Kingdom. I think I understood the concept of what a luxury resort is, what it means and how it works. I gained an invaluable insight into what guests need and how we can meet great expectations, she said.
Al-Marghalani also said that the tourism and hospitality industry has the potential to flourish here in the Kingdom.
As we become a globalized society, more and more people find passion in travel. We are one of the few remaining countries, which, so far, has been relatively unexplored and I believe this is an advantage for us. Saudi Arabia has an incredible history and countless hidden treasures, which include the Red Sea itself, our unexplored massive deserts, and our extraordinary and hospitable people, she said.
The Ministry of Tourism said in December that domestic tourism had exceeded expectations, despite the pandemic, and that 2020, in the words of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), was the worst year in tourism history.
Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb told Bloomberg in September that a sudden increase in domestic travel 50 percent more than officials had expected helped save businesses and jobs, as well as boost the economy.
Saudi attitudes toward the industry have begun to change as well. A December research study commissioned by the Red Sea Development Co found that 90 percent of young Saudis surveyed were interested in jobs for tourism and hospitality.
The study also stated that Saudi youth had begun to acknowledge the vital role that tourism and hospitality would play in the country’s diverse new economy.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]