Young people in black: Myanmar protesters train to fight junta

Singing in Burma their readiness to fight “for the people”, about 120 young people ran around a muddy forest clearing the morning light in a video released by a group that has proclaimed itself a new fighting force against the military junta. of Myanmar.

A group founder, Mon Mon, said its Joint Defense Force consisted of protesters against the February 1 coup who had fled the scams in which hundreds of demonstrators had been killed by security forces.

Images of the materials, published by Reuters, are among the first to show former protesters being trained by ethnic armies in Myanmar’s border countries – a sign of deepening crisis in the country of 53 million people.

“We are here to attend military training for three months and we all have one goal, revolution,” Mon Mon told Reuters. “Most here are in their 20s, students. Some are adults around 35, 40, but many are Generation Z.”

Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the composition of the recently formed group.

The Myanmar Army did not respond to a request for comment. He has previously described protesters seeking the re-establishment of civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi as threatening national security.

Mon Mon, said the group currently undergoing training included about 250 people, 20 of them women, but the organization had about 1,000 people across Myanmar.

She said the training was currently taking place in an area held by the Karen National Union (KNU), one of about two dozen ethnic armed organizations which have been fighting for greater autonomy for decades on the outskirts of Myanmar.

The head of KNU foreign affairs, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, told Reuters he could neither confirm nor deny whether the training was being given there.

Fighting broke out early Tuesday near the Thai border and KNU said its forces had overrun an army post there. The military did not comment.

“FOR THE PEOPLE”

Mon Mon said many of those receiving military training were from the protest front line, in which youths carrying makeshift shields and armed with catapults and air weapons were confronted by soldiers equipped with battlefield weapons.

Video wizards show only exercises and lessons in the classroom, not weapon training. Most recruits are dressed in black. They are pierced by men in combat fatigue.

“What are you doing?” young people can be heard chanting “We are training”, “Why are you doing it?”, “Fighting”, “For whom?”, “For the people”.

Mon Mon’s eldest son was among the first 15 to be trained, she said, describing training periods of 10 days to three months so that some could return home safely to begin operations against the military.

“For 10 days of training, it is a very basic training. They will know how to assemble and disassemble and shoot three bullets,” she said.

“A month and a half training includes explosives training and shooting training.”

The group would not be large enough to operate independently so it would have to co-operate with ethnic armed groups or the National Unity Government set up by the junta’s civilian rivals, she said.

The Government of National Unity did not respond to a request for comment. She has said she will form a new federal army.

“We will fight the system not for one party or one individual,” Mon Mon said, referring to resistance against decades of military domination over the country.

At least 750 civilians have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. Southeast Asian leaders met with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing over the weekend and said they had a consensus to end the violence. Suu Kyi remains in custody, charged with violating a national security law, among other charges.

