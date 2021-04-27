GMB viewers in tears over homage to Thames River hero





GMB host Susanna Reid and viewers burst into tears as Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole’s parents and a friend paid their respects. Olasunkanmi and Michael Adewola and Comrade Bernard are joining calls for Folajimi, known as Jimi, to take a George Cross after his death after he died by jumping into the River Thames to save a woman in an “act of selfless bravery”. The 20-year-old was reportedly going home when he entered the water around midnight Saturday after seeing a woman falling from London Bridge. Bernard recalled the night while talking to Susanna Reid and Adil Ray at GMB on Tuesday. He says they made a decision to go to both sides of the river and “see who finds it,” when they found it, Bernard said, “Jimi was cut off. “For some reason he did not care, he did not think twice about what would happen,” he said, and Susanna added, “He did not care what would happen to himself.” Bernard continued: “I remember he said, ‘Berns, I have to save him.’ Jimi Micheal’s father said his son “lost his life” during the rescue and wants the government to honor him. Emotions were high as the program showed a TikTok video that Bernard has posted sharing moments of Jimi. The hosts then decided to leave the interview with Jimi’s parents heartbroken as they wept.





(Image: ITV)

And viewers were also emotional looking at the house. “This is absolutely heartbreaking #gmb how selfless of such a young man,” wrote one. Another said: “I’m heartbroken to hear Jimmy’s friend and parents talking about their loss and what happened. What a selfless, heroic thing to do #gmb.” “#gmb “I’m really tearing up watching this interview with #JimiTheHero’s parents and friend. This is the most horrible suffering and anxiety,” added a third. A fourth said, “Jimis’s friend and parents at GMB are actually breaking my heart, what a stunning boy and hero #gmb.”





(Image: ITV)

“This is one of the saddest interviews I’ve ever seen. Shouting eyes. My heart breaks absolutely for Jimis and Bernard’s parents. #GMB #RememberingJimi @GMB RIP Jimi a real hero, “commented another. Many also agreed that Jimi should be honored with a George Cross for his actions. “Crying with all of you. He absolutely deserves George Cross. What a hero. #JimiTheHero @GMB #GMB,” said one viewer. Another added: “#GMB this is awful !! Please give it to his wonderful brave George Cross! #JimiTheHero.” “Jimi absolutely must take the George cross. He was such a brave, selfless man. The true meaning of a hero. #GMB,” a third wrote on Twitter.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos