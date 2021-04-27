



Here is a look at the insecurity in Chad and the potential threats to the region in the coming weeks: WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENS TO THE PRESIDENT DURING THE STAFF? The military announced April 20 that President Idriss Deby Itno had been mortally wounded during a visit to troops north of the capital who were fighting an anti-Deby rebel group. However, the exact circumstances are unclear. The army publicly acknowledged only five casualties in the battles that reportedly killed 300 rebels. The story goes down the ad Deby, a 68-year-old former army commander, was known for making visits to the front lines. However, security analysts have questioned how such a high-profile person could have been killed in a battle that was supposed to be to the advantage of the armies. WHO IS NOW IN CONTROL OF THE COUNTRY? The military appointed a council to lead an 18-month transition to new elections and put 37-year-old Debys at the helm. The Transitional Council also announced that the post of caretaker Prime Minister will go to a former opposition presidential candidate, Albert Pahimi Padacke, who finished second in the April 11 vote. The move appeared to be a concession aimed at appeasing political opponents, who claim the president of the National Assembly was to be the so-called interim leader under the Chadian constitution. The story goes down the ad Mahamat Idriss Deby has insisted he has no long-term political ambitions, though many Chadians have noted that he is the same age as his father when he ousted then-President Hissene Habre and then remained in power for more than 30 years. CAN T TH K THT RE REBELS REALLY ATTACK CAPITAL? Chadian rebel groups have reached NDjamena before: In 2008, they even reached the presidential palace before retreating back to the Sudanese border. The latter rebels are from a group known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, which has threatened to advance in the capital for more than a week now. The rebels initially said they would expect to do so until after Debys’s funeral on Friday, but there is no sign of them for several days. The story goes down the ad The Chadian military spokesman claimed on Sunday that some of the rebels had retreated to neighboring Niger and were nowhere near NDjamena. However, a representative of the rebel group denied that claim, telling the Associated Press that they still intended to move to the capital in the coming days if no agreement is reached with the interim government. A deal seemed impossible. Military spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouma said Sunday that now is not the time for mediation or illegal negotiations. WHO ARE TH KEST RE REBELBT EXACTLY? The group, known by its French acronym FACT, is led by Mahamat Mahdi Ali. He formed FACT in 2016 after splitting from another Libyan-based Chadian militant group known as the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development. The story goes down the ad FACT statedT stated that the objectives so far have been purely political: First they tried to dismiss Idriss Deby Itno and now they vow to bring down his son. However, the Chadian Transitional Government accuses the group leader of making dangerous alliances with Islamic extremists and traffickers operating near the Chadian border with troubled Nigeria. A military spokesman also claimed that Mahamat Mahdi Ali had been charged with war crimes in southern Libya, where the group trained for years before moving back to Chad earlier this month. The International Crisis Group says FACT reportedly has 1,000 to 1,500 fighters in its ranks. It is unclear how many rebels from other armed groups may have joined forces with the FACT in recent days. The story goes down the ad WHAT ROLE DOES FRANCE NT ALL PLAY ALL THIS? Chad was a French colony until 1960 and the French army has the headquarters of its regional counter-terrorism forces there. France considers Chad a key ally as the country has contributed critical troops to the UN peacekeeping force working to stabilize Mali after a French-led military intervention there in 2013 ousted Islamic extremists from power in major cities in north French officials called Deby a brave friend in the days following his death and then sent President Emmanuel Macron to the funeral, despite threats from violent rebels. While the French government has encouraged a rapid transition to a civilian government, it appears to be embracing Debys’ son in the meantime in an effort to avoid destabilizing a critical ally in the fight against extremism. The story goes down the ad France also appears to be providing intelligence to the Chadian military. The rebels say French reconnaissance flights have already given up their positions. France denies carrying out any air strikes as it did when another armed group posed a similar threat in 2019. WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN CH CHANNELS Tent Neighbors? Under Debys’s mandate, the Chadian military was a key contributor not only to peacekeeping efforts in northern Mali but also to a regional security force battling extremism known as the G5 Sahel. Earlier this year, Chad announced it was sending 1,200 troops to a war-torn corner of the Sahel where Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger meet. Some fear a protracted conflict in Chad could force Chadian troops to divert elsewhere, weakening the regional fight against al-Qaeda-linked militants and the Islamic State group.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos