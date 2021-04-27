Defender, Marcoleta to distribute Ivermectin to those in dire need of drugs

MANILA Vice President, Philippine Rodante Marcoleta and Rep. Anakalusugan Partylist Mike Defensor have reached “a critical decision” to give Ivermectin composite to those in dire need of the drug even if government regulators have not yet allowed the use of anti-parasitic drugs by humans.

The two lawmakers have called the event Ivermectin Pan-three where each beneficiary will receive a minimum of three capsules or tablets of free medicine. The event will officially kick off on Thursday, April 29, at Matandang (Old) Balara in Quezon City.

Following investigations by two House committees where both foreign and domestic experts were involved in the possible use of Ivermectin, we have firmly reached a critical decision to distribute Ivermectin to those in dire need of it. medicine, they said in a statement.

Following the start of the event on Thursday, Marcoleta and Defensor said the distribution of Ivermectin will continue to other barangays in Quezon City.

This severe public health emergency caused by the pandemic is technically a war that must be faced with determination. In war, people defend themselves with everything in order to survive. We need to cross the line and break the glass ceilings if we have to, one way or another, lawmakers said.

We can not, in good conscience, stand idly by with the excuse of inflexible bureaucracy to deny our people, especially the underprivileged, their pharmaceutically assisted moments as they try to breathe their last, they added.

While there is currently no drug Ivermectin registered in the country for human use, there are still ways that patients can legally obtain this.

The Director General of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Eric Domingo told INQUIRER.net that Ivermectin for human use can be purchased in two ways: (1) through licensed laboratories and pharmacies, with a doctor’s prescription; and (2) through physicians and hospitals that have already obtained Special Compassionate Permit (CSP).

Marcoleta said the Ivermectin they will distribute will come from a licensed ingredient lab, Lifecore Bio-Integrative, Inc. and doctors’ prescriptions will be given to beneficiaries.

The forms will be completed by those wishing to use the drug in question, with a waiver, and doctors’ prescriptions will be issued accordingly, Marcoleta told INQUIRER.net.

Meanwhile, Defensor said there will also be doctors present during the distribution for beneficiaries prescriptions.

Each patient will have a prescription. Doctors who are part of Concerned Doctors and Citizens-ph (CDC-PH) will help us with this, Defensor told INQUIRER.net.

Asked about the legality of the process to be implemented by the two lawmakers, FDAs Domingo said: As long as they have doctors who will monitor patients and prescribe medication that will be properly distributed.

There is no solid data

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was not advocating the use of Ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19, citing a lack of strong data to support it.

WHO Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe said that the description of Ivermectin without statistically significant evidence of its efficacy against COVID-19 is harmful as it would give false confidence to the public.

Asked who would take responsibility if it had a negative effect on their Ivermectin beneficiaries, Defensor simply answered another question without giving a categorical answer.

With that question, let me answer another question. Who is responsible for the side effects of remdisivir, tocilizumab and other medicines, including vaccines, when there is an adverse effect? Tha Defensor.

There are so many side effects recorded for the respective drugs / vaccines they used for the protocol compared to the 3.5 billion doses over the 40 years that Ivermectin has been administered, he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered clinical trials for Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment in the country to see its effectiveness against respiratory disease caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

