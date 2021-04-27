Greek Neo-Nazi lawmaker lifts immunity from European Parliament





BRUSSELS Convicted Greek neo-Nazi Ioannis Lagos was stripped of his immunity as a member of the European Parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for his extradition to Greece months after he was convicted in a landmark trial. Mr Lagos, a key member of the now-defunct Golden Dawn criminal organization, which formed a political party that at the time of its heyday was the third largest in the Greek Parliament, told the New York Times in written comments to earlier this year that he was planning to flee to a European country where his rights would be protected, but did not specify which. On Tuesday, shortly after the announcement of the lifting of his immunity, he did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The decision by the European Parliament, announced on Tuesday morning after a secret ballot held the day before, comes after months of delays in the procedure on the protocol and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lagos was elected to the European Parliament as an independent candidate while his trial for forming and leading a gang was ongoing in 2019. He was found guilty along with dozens of other key Golden Dawn members and sentenced to 13 years in prison for running a criminal organization, but has so far been protected by the immunity granted to members of the European Parliament. Golden Dawn became known a decade ago, systematically targeting the European Union and migrants, especially Muslims, during the financial crisis that devastated the Greek economy and society. The trial in Greece lasted more than five years and is widely regarded as one of the most important cases against neo-Nazis in contemporary Europe, where far-right forces were strengthened during the financial crisis and further strengthened after the 2016 refugee crisis, in some cases penetrating the main political spectrum. One of the main members of the party, Christos Pappas, remains on the run after his conviction. Mr Lagos has fought to maintain his immunity and avoid extradition to Greece to serve his sentence, while also claiming that the case against him is political and that he is being prosecuted for his political views, not for his actions. .

The European Parliament has been criticized for taking months to think about lifting Mr’s immunity. Lagoss and for refusing to prioritize his case over other pending cases of immunity of European lawmakers sought in their countries on minor legal issues. The relevant Parliamentary Committee defended its pace and prioritization of cases as partly a matter of debate slowing down due to the coronavirus outbreak and partly an attempt to follow the protocol closely to avoid any allegations of prejudice. The committee recommended that the European Parliament lift Mr Lagoss’s immunity last week, in an anonymous vote of 22 to one, and the entire Parliament supported that decision in a vote of 658 to 25 with 10 abstentions. The next step is for the Greek authorities to ask the authorities in Belgium, where Parliament is located most of the time and Mr. Lagos is a resident, to be arrested and extradited. It will then be up to the Belgian courts to decide on the claim, which can take months. The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. If the Belgians block a request, Mr. Lagos will continue to stay in the European Parliament, but that seems very difficult.

