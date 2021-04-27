The ceasefire in Kashmir brings relative calm amid ongoing unrest

An uneasy ceasefire announced earlier this year in the conflict-ravaged Kashmir has brought relative relief to locals, however fears that fighting could break out soon are still alive.

Guns have been silenced, schools have reopened and bunkers are empty along Pakistan’s volatile ceasefire line with India.

For months, a precarious peace has been welcomed by Kashmiris wary of conflict along the Line of Control (LoC) border dividing the disputed region between Pakistan and India.

The surprise ceasefire announced in late February ended years of border violence that saw thousands of clashes shake the Himalayan territory, with both sides using artillery, mortars and small arms.

“Life before the ceasefire was very miserable,” Kashif Hussain, deputy commissioner of Poonch district in Kashmir, Pakistan, told reporters.

But education has since resumed, health facilities have reopened and people can move, he said, providing “a very positive effect on people’s psychological lives”.

The agreement effectively restored a previous ceasefire signed by both sides in 2003 that had been violated by thousands of violations in recent years.

The Pakistani military said the original agreement was held largely until 2016, when tensions erupted in Indian-administered Kashmir, resulting in an increase in violence between the two sides.

As fighting along the LoC flared, ties between rivals went into free fall with India repeatedly accusing Pakistan of sending infiltrators across the border, while Islamabad cursed the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inciting Hindu nationalist sentiments against Muslims.

The two sides approached another all-out war after an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group inside Indian Kashmir in 2019 led to direct airstrikes.

‘I can not trust the enemy’

Even after retreating from the threshold, fighting along the LoC escalated, culminating last year with thousands of clashes reported.

However, the damage from the coronavirus pandemic and the slowing economies in both countries along with a geopolitical pull of the war seems to have convinced India and Pakistan to stop for the time being.

“Both countries have an interest in cooling tensions now,” said Myra MacDonald, author of numerous books on the conflict.

“Because of COVID-19, but also because India faces problems on its controversial border with China, while Pakistan has to address both its economic difficulties and the consequences of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

The ceasefire appears to be being maintained, with the Pakistani military telling Agence France-Presse (AFP) that there had been “no significant breach” of the ceasefire since the agreement was signed.

For residents living near the ceasefire line, the end of the fighting has brought a sense of normalcy after years of squabbling.

“Schools were closed. Children who went to the mosque were also locked in their homes,” said Tooba Imitiaz, who left her home two years ago but recently relocated to Poonch.

“There were a lot of psychological problems. Our kids started screaming ‘mortar, mortar’ when they heard even a small noise.”

The Pakistani military says about 1.5 million people live along the ceasefire line under their control, where they have long relied on a network of community bunkers and self-made shelters to cope with the perpetual periods of unrest over the years.

The ridges and valleys separated by the LoC continue to host tens of thousands of heavily armed troops, with several posts between rivals just a few tens of meters apart.

But even after the fighting has stopped, residents said they are still wary of the deal and fear the fighting could break out at any time.

“We think it’s temporary,” said Sameer Begum, 60, who has lived most of her life in the shadow of the LoC.

“We can not trust the enemy. We can not trust them, they can start it at any time.”