Senior Congress leader M Satyanarayana Rao dies Hyderabad News







He was not feeling well in recent days and was hospitalized.

The 88-year-old minister survives on his wife, two daughters and two sons. He greeted from the village of Vedira in the Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.

Popularly known as the MSR, he was a strong supporter of the first Telangana state movement between 1969-71.

MSR won the 1971 Lok Sabha election from the Karimnagar electorate on the Telangana Praja Samithi ticket. Later, he won the Lok Sabha election twice with the Congress party ticket.

MSR was a strong supporter of Telangana even in the new millennium.

Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of the MSR and directed the Secretary-General to make adjustments to the latest MSR rites to be performed with official honors.

Satyanarayana Rao had a unique style and was known as a righteous man in politics, the prime minister recalled. He expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving family members.

Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of Satyanarayana Rao and conveyed condolences to the grieving family members.

Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana AICC charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC N president Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TRS ministers, Congress leaders, BJP, TJS, Left and other parties wished him death . Saddened by the death of former AICC Secretary General, PCC President and Minister at AP Shri M. Satyanarayana https://t.co/SX7lqOa0cn – KC Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) 1619506752000 HYDERABAD: Former Minister and former President of the Pradesh Congress Committee M Satyanarayana Rao died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.He was not feeling well in recent days and was hospitalized.The 88-year-old minister survives on his wife, two daughters and two sons. He greeted from the village of Vedira in the Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.Popularly known as the MSR, he was a strong supporter of the first Telangana state movement between 1969-71.MSR won the 1971 Lok Sabha election from the Karimnagar electorate on the Telangana Praja Samithi ticket. Later, he won the Lok Sabha election twice with the Congress party ticket.MSR was a strong supporter of Telangana even in the new millennium.Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned the death of the MSR and directed the Secretary-General to make adjustments to the latest MSR rites to be performed with official honors.Satyanarayana Rao had a unique style and was known as a righteous man in politics, the prime minister recalled. He expressed his deepest condolences to the grieving family members.Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of Satyanarayana Rao and conveyed condolences to the grieving family members.Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana AICC charge Manickam Tagore, TPCC N president Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TRS ministers, Congress leaders, BJP, TJS, Left and other parties wished him death . The final MSR rites will be performed at the Maha prasthanam cremation center in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday evening.

He also served as Secretary General of the AICC, he was a three-time Member of Parliament, served as President of the PCC in Andhra Pradesh combined from 2000 to 2004. He also served in the cabinet of YS Rajashekhar Reddy from 2004 to 2007 and as Chairman of the Andhra State Corporation of Pradesh Road Transport (APSRTC) in 2007.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos