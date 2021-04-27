Career in International News Consulting Started at WOUB

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Doug Drew graduated from Ohio State University in 1978

ATHENS, OH Doug Drew has had an extensive television broadcasting career which included time as a broadcast reporter, behind the scenes producer and news advisor. But he says none of that would have been possible without the head start he got working as a student at WOUB Public Media.

WOUB is a real work editorial, Drew said. I have a lot of experience in covering news in the region. The biggest story I covered was in April 1978. The news director and I headed to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where a cooling tower on the Willow Water Supply had collapsed and 51 workers were killed. All the news networks were there. It was a giant story and it fully prepared me to get into my first job and every other job after it. I knew what to do because I had already done it. If I did not have that WOUB experience, I have no idea what my career would be.

Drew grew up in Cincinnati and started at Ohio State University in the mid-1970s. Drew fell in love with Athens and was excited to join WOUB. He came to campus thinking he wanted to be a sports broadcaster.

I remember when I came to the WOUB orientation meeting for young volunteers, we were in one of the big broadcast studios. There were about 50 people there. And the person conducting the meeting told those who were interested in sports to go to one side of the studio and those who were interested in the news to go to the other. Three-quarters of people went into sports, and it was there that I realized that the best opportunities for me were the news. It was a turning point in my life and the best decision I could have ever made about my career.

Drew volunteered at WOUB doing both production and air work. He enjoyed learning how to do the lighting and operation of the audio board in the studio, while also enjoying storytelling and receiving state and national news from the editorial wire services. He eventually went up to a paid student position in the newsroom and was anchored News Hour.

Once I got to Ohio University, everything fell into place, Drew said. I was working at WOUB and had more fun than ever in my life. I have been excellent friends with all the students who have worked there. We stood together inside the station and outside and still to do this day. One of the most wonderful moments of my life was being part of that WOUB experience.

Once Mike Wallace by 60 minutes was on campus for a series of executives, and I interviewed him after he finished speaking. When we got back to the newsroom, the news director checked the audio on our recording and there was no audio. The news director told me to go back and review Mike Wallace, who was one of the scariest men on the show. I was too scared to ask, but Mike Wallace was so kind and allowed me to interview him again. I look at it now and know how important it was to be pushed like that by the news director at WOUB. It was so valuable.

After graduation, Drew got his first job as a television reporter in Flagstaff, Arizona.

I was well prepared, thanks to WOUB and the University of Ohio, Drew said. Even though it was my first job, it seemed like the second. WOUB was my first job.

Over time, Drew was promoted to news director at the station. But he eventually decided to go further. Drew left for a news producer position in Tucson, where he learned he wanted to stay on the side of managing television news. He worked as a producer, executive producer and assistant news director at several other television stations before becoming a news consultant.

I’m still being counseled to this day, Drew said. I have had the opportunity to work with stations all over the world. I even worked with a Turkish news channel in Istanbul.

Drew has his own consulting firm, Douglas Drew Media, and is now based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

I had a lot of amazing opportunities, Drew said. And I appreciate WOUB for helping me build my career.