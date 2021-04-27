India Ultra Rich & Those who can raise funds for a private jet are leaving the country like a spiral of covid cases





New Delhi: According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday, India reported 3,23,144 new COVID19 cases and 2771 deaths which was a marginal decline but the registered cases remained within 3 loops. As cases seem to continue to spiral out of control, topped by daily reports of hospital bed absences, oxygen and medicine wealthy families ‘or those who can afford it’ are leaving the country on private jets. READ ALSO: “The SC must intervene, it cannot be a silent spectator,” says Top Court; Asks the Center to clarify the plan to deal with covidium crises Indian tycoons, Bollywood superstars and others who have the opportunity to raise funds to book a private jet are fleeing to Europe, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean, Bloomberg reported. The CEO of New Delhi-based private jet firm Club One Air Rajan Mehra told Bloomberg, “It’s not just ultra-rich, anyone who can afford a private jet is getting private jets.” “There was a huge increase in London and Dubai shortly before the restrictions took place, and the Maldives also before announcing the ban,” Mehra was quoted as saying. According to a Gulf News report, a major destination currently is the United Arab Emirates, which is only a short flight away and usually operates hundreds of flights. He announced this week that he was banning passengers from India for 10 days from April 25th. Some countries have banned Indians from entering their countries or banned flights to & from India. On Tuesday, Australia announced its ban on passenger flights from India until May 15. One of the first countries to ban flights was New Zealand, earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she was suspending the entry of passengers from India, including its citizens, from April 11 to April 28. Despite the high price, but have not collided since the blockage, while the costs of commercial airlines have increased. “A one-way flight from New Delhi to Dubai costs up to 1.5 million rupees ($ 20,000), including ground handling and other fees, although private jet operators also ask for returns if the plane is empty,” Rajan said. Mehra for Bloomberg. Speaking to Bloomberg, Nishant Pitti, co-founder of Easy Trip Planners India, said there is a limited opportunity in places such as London after an increase in bookings for “instant travel”. One-way economy class trips to Dubai will go for the equivalent of $ 1,300, more than 10 times the regular price, according to Mehra. “It shows how desperately people are trying to leave,” he said.

