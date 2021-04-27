Bumrungrad International Hospital Achieves GHA Accreditation for the Second Time | tidings





PELMS BEACH FOR WEST WEST, Fla., April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) (https://www.bumrungrad.com/sq), one of Of Asia major medical destinations, has been awarded the “Excellence Accreditation” for a second consecutive term by Global Health Accreditation (GHA) (http://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/) for its medical travel services. Located in Bangkok, Thailand, Bumrungrad is an internationally accredited hospital, with many specialties, that cares for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries per year. Moreover, Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a patient’s main choice in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for nearly four decades. In 2020, Bumrungrad was first hospital worldwide to achieve GHA Compliance Certification with COVID-19 Guidelines for Medical Travel Programs. GHA is recognized as a global leader in medical travel (also known as medical tourism and health tourism), having developed international standards (accredited by ISQUA) and professional travel standards in consultation with leading global experts in the industries it represents, including health providers, insurers and employers. The GHA accreditation stamp helps build trust by showing patients and international payers that the organization has implemented procedures and policies designed to mitigate risks for medical travel patients and enhance the patient experience at every step of the patient journey. Bumrungrad International Hospital was officially notified of its renewed accreditation status on 16 April 2021, after completing a four-day accreditation survey conducted by two GHA researchers. According to Mrs. Karen Timmons, General Executive Director of GHA, “Patients traveling for treatment face many challenges that may affect the quality of their care and patient experience. These include travel safety and logistics, potential language and cultural barriers, and GHA seeks to build trust and confidence on the part of patients by affirming that GHA accredited providers are transparent in their communication and transactions and facilitate services that meet the unique needs and expectations of medical travelers.We commend the Hospital Bumrungrad International for Achieving Accreditation with Excellence and for the continuous efforts to provide high quality and competent cultural care for its diverse populations of patients “. Mrs. Artirat Charukitpipat, Chief Executive Officer of Bumrungrad International Hospital stated, “Through compassion, comfort, convenience and coordination, Bumrungrad goes an extra mile to ensure that every patient is treated equally with professional and compassionate care. We are very pleased that we have achieved GHA Accreditation with Excellence for the second time, demonstrating our commitment to exceeding the needs and expectations of patients and visitors regardless of their nationality.Although Bumrungrad is a high performance hospital with many years of experience with international patients, the process GHA accreditation has been a valuable experience for us as we continually strive to strengthen the services we provide to international and medical travel patients ”. About GHA Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialization focused on medical and health travel, safety and well-being. Established in September 2016, GHA’s initial goal as an independent accreditation body focused on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in assessing quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical trips. Since then, GHA has pioneered a variety of programs that cover the entire spectrum of care continuity and provides certification and accreditation to stakeholders in all aspects of health and well-being. Organizations interested in Global Health Accreditation can apply at [email protected] | Tel SH.BA 001.561.228.4014 | www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com About Bumrungrad International Hospital: Founded in 1980, Bumrungrad International Hospital has been a global pioneer in providing world-class healthcare services and international patient support for nearly four decades. Located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, a cosmopolitan megacity nicknamed the “City of Angels” and known for its culture of extraordinary hospitality and delicious cuisine. Bumrungrad is an internationally accredited hospital, with many specialties, listed on the Scholarship Thailand since 1989. One of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, Bumrungrad International Hospital cares for over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bumrungrad-international-h Hospital-achieves-gha-acredredit-for-the-second-time-301276940.html SOURCE Global Health Care Accreditation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos