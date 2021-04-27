Germany raises the prospect of GDP growth, expects an increase in consumer spending





The German government raised its growth forecast for this year to 3.5% and expressed confidence that consumer spending would rise once the pandemic is under control and there is room to ease blockade restrictions. Production and exports will also be significant drivers of the revival after last year shrinking by about 5%, the Economy Ministry said in Berlin on Tuesday. After raising its previous forecast for this year from 3%, the German government expects enlargement to accelerate slightly next year to 3.6%. “Today’s spring projection is encouraging despite the current severe situation of infection,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in an email statement. “Our economy is strong, strong and ready for a fresh start.” Updated forecasts could have been a few percent higher, “but we decided on a prudent approach to avoid disappointments,” he told reporters at a later news conference. After a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter, expansion will reverse and accelerate as the year progresses, he said. Europe’s largest economy has suffered less during the coronavirus crisis than other developed nations, though the government does not expect production to return to pre-pandemic levels until around the middle of next year. The new forecasts are roughly in line with other forecasters, including a joint opinion published this month by Germany ‘s leading research institutes. With most of the country still partially blocked and numbers of infections stubbornly high, activity in the services sector has taken a heavy toll, while production has been relatively strong. Jump back The German government expects increased returns this and next year Source: Destatis, Ministry of Economy

After a slow start, Germany vaccination is accelerating, which could help spur a revival as restrictions are lifted and consumers start spending money accumulated during the pandemic. Still, Ifo research institute’s latest sentiment assessment showed that businesses suddenly became more pessimistic about forecasts this month, with supply chain constraints weighing on recovery. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition has made tens of billions of euros available to offset the impact of the pandemic, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has vowed to continue helping businesses and families for as long as needed. Powerful Exports A special Ifo gauge of expectations published on Tuesday showed that German export firms were the most optimistic in more than a decade this month. “Forecasting improved in almost all industries,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in an email statement. “In many countries, the industry is hardly affected by the pandemic,” he added. “Demand for German export goods will benefit significantly from this.” The Economy Ministry said on Tuesday it expects exports to grow by 9.2% this year and another 4.5% in 2022. In 2020, they fell by 9.4%. (Updates with additional Altmaier comments in the fourth paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

