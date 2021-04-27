US News & World Report reveals 2021 list





The Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville, the Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro and the Hume Fogg Magnet School in Nashville have once again been named three Tennessee High Schools by US News & World Report. In the report and study released Tuesday, Merrol Hyde also enters No. 7 among the best high schools in the country and in Nr. 5 among the best high schools in the country. The Central Magnet and Hume Fogg come in Nr. 19 and no. 56. US News & World Report ranked over 17,800 schools through a methodology focused on six factors: college readiness, math reading and proficiency, math reading and performance, unelected student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation levels. College readiness measures participation and performance in Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams. The data used in the classification of these school years are from the academic year 2018 2019, which means that it was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sub-rankings at the state, subway area and school district level are also included in the report, in addition to the rankings of the best STEM high schools, charter high schools and magnet high schools. “Families can use the ranking of the best high schools to see how schools are compared at the national, state and local levels in factors such as graduation rate and college readiness,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at US News. For more information on factors such as enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and discounted lunch programs, graduation levels and state assessment results can be found at USNews.com. US News’ ranked the following high schools in the top 10 in Tennessee: Magnet Merrol Hyde School (Hendersonville) Central Magnet School (Murfreesboro) Hume Fogg Magnet High School (Nashville) Martin Luther King Jr. School of Magnet. (Nashville) Brentwood High School (Brentwood) Ravenwood High School (Brentwood) Franklin High School (Franklin) Fred J. Page High School (Franklin) L&N STEM Academy (Knoxville) Chatt Senior Center for the Creative Arts (Chattanooga) Fred J. Page Franklin High School is a new addition to the Tennessee Top 10, rising from his previous position No. 11 in 2020 and No. 13 in 2019. Other schools remain unchanged from 2020. Both state and national rankings are available at USNews.com. Middle Tennessee Across Central Tennessee, eight high schools ranked in the top 10 of Tennessee. The following 19 are ranked among the top 50 in the state: Merrol Hyde Magnet School, Hendersonville, Nr. 1

Magnet Central School, Murfreesboro, no. 2

Hume Fogg Magnet School, Nashville, Nr. 3

Martin Luther King Jr. School of Magnet, Nashville, Nr. 4

Brentwood High School, Brentwood, no. 5

Ravenwood High School, Brentwood, no. 6

Franklin High School, Franklin Nr. 7

Fred J. Page High School, Franklin, no. 8

Nolensville High School, Nolensville, Nr. 14

Independence High School, Thompson Station, no. 16

Summit High School, Spring Hill, no. 17

One Hundred Years High School, Franklin, Nr. 18

Collegiate High School Kipp Nashville, Nashville, Nr. 22

Mountain Juliet High School, Mt. Juliet, No. 30

Rossview High School, Clarksville, no. 34

Clarksville High School, Clarksville, No. 38

Nashville School of the Arts, Nashville, No. 42

White House Heritage High School, White House, No. 46

Henderson Ville High School, Hendersonville, No. 49 The counties of Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner and Williamson were represented in the mid-19th. The 10 Eightof Williamson County High Schools were among the top 50 in Tennessee. Eastern Tennessee East Tennessee has the largest representation in the top 50 states in the state, with the following 22 high schools: L&N STEM Academy, Knoxville, Nr. 9

Chatt Higher Center for Creative Arts, Chattanooga, Nr. 10

University School, Johnson City, no. 11

Farragut High School, Knoxville, Nr. 12

Hill Science High School, Johnson City, Nr. 20

Dobyns – Bennett High, Kingsport, Nr. 21

Maryville High School, Maryville, No. 23

Signal Mountain High School – High School, Signal Mountain, No. 26

Greeneville High School, Greeneville, Nr. 27

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, Chattanooga, Nr. 28

Bearden High School, Knoxville, no. 31

Morristown West High, Morristown, No. 32

Hardin Valley Academy, Knoxville, no. 33

Oak Ridge High School, Oak Ridge, No. 35

West High School, Knoxville, No. 36

Alcoa High School, Alcoa, No. 40

Chattanooga School of Arts and Sciences, Chattanooga, No. 41

Dyersburg High School, Dyersburg, Nr. 43

Hamilton County High College in Chattanooga State, Chattanooga, No. 47

Soddy Daisy High School, Soddy Daisy, No. 48

Tennis High School, Bristol, No. 50 In 2021, Johnson City University School topped the list for the region, but L&N STEM Academy ranks first for 2021. West Tennessee Madison Academic Magnet High School, Jackson, Nr. 13

Houston High School, Germantown, no. 15

Collierville High School, Collierville, no. 19

City Union High School, City Union, Nr. 24

White Station High School, Memphis, no. 25

South Gibson County High School, Medina, Nr. 29

Middle College High School, Memphis, No. 37

Gibson County High School, Doors, No. 39

Arlington High, Arlington, Nr. 44

Memphis School of Excellence, Memphis, No. 45 Houston High School rose more than 12 positions since last year’s ranking, from No. 27 in no. 15 in the state. Reach Tennessee reporter Anika Exumat [email protected] or Twitter @aniexum.

