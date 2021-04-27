Are Bharat Biotech prices justified for Covax?

A doctor prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine for a beneficiary at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai, January 27, 2021. Photo: PTI / Mitesh Bhuvad

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company that produces Covaxin, significantly increased COVID-19 vaccine prices. It now costs Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. The center can continue to buy Covaxin at Rs 150 per dose, following the conditions that apply in the vaccination phases of India until 1 May.

The price review came just days after the Central government, in a surprise move, regulated the COVID-19 vaccine market and allowed the direct sale of vaccines to state governments and private entities – while reserving 50% of production to the existing price. The manufacturer was free to set the price for the 50% balance.

Bharat Biotech justified the high price by saying it needs to recoup the cost of product development, production equipment and clinical trials. The company also intends to sell Covaxin on the international market for $ 15-20 per dose (Rs 1,125-1,500).

The Serum Institute of India, the only other manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines in India so far, had previously announced its prices for Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which makes: Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

The serum also has orders for Covishield at different rates: 200 million doses per Covax Vaccine Alliance with $ 3 (Rs 225) per dose and $ 30 million per dose bangladesh at $ 4 (300 Rs) per dose. No price, of course, is as high as the one he has specified for India. (The serum also has other orders whose rates are not in the public domain.)

Except this, million doses of this vaccine, manufactured by AstraZeneca in the UK, are supplied in the UK for $ 3 (Rs 225) per dose and the European Union at $ 2.15 (Rs 160) per dose. The US has purchased some quantities, though not yet used, at $ 4 (300 Rs) per dose.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have also pledged that their vaccine will be available at affordable prices “forever” in low- and middle-income nations. But through the recent price review, the Serum Institute seems to have bypassed this promise.

The only other COVID-19 vaccine India has so far approved for use in its vaccination, Sputnik V, received approval for restricted use from the General Drug Controller of India on 3 April. possible price of the “hundreds of thousands” of the first doses imported from Russia are Rs 750 per dose. The price of locally made doses will be lower. However, this price point appeared before Bharat Biotech reviewed Covaxin prices.

The other two vaccines that may be available in the coming months in India are from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, although neither company has yet applied for approval in India. Pfizer offered recently to supply its vaccines to India at a non-profit price, but only through the government.

That said, prices are not yet clear. Since the start of production, Pfizer has supplied vaccines in the US at $ 19.50 (Rs 1,462) per dose, in the UK at around 15 (Rs 1,500) per dose and in the EU at $ 12 (Rs 900) per dose.

There is still no indication of the price of the J&J vaccine, although it is his the price is known be $ 10 (Rs 750) in the US

In particular, the J&J vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, while all others are double-dose, with the duration of the interdose ranging from 21 days to 8 weeks.

Expansion plans

So for some reason, both indigenous manufacturers of India intend to charge the highest price in India for their vaccines and Bharat Biotech wants to charge a higher price than the price of Serum.

Before releasing the revised award, Bharat Biotech shared intermediate results from Covaxin Phase 3 clinical trials, its plans to increase capacity and enter new markets, possibly in an effort to prepare the ground for the announcement of its the price of the big bang.

The interim results, announced on April 21, were based on phase 3 trials involving 25,800 participants. The data suggested that the vaccine had an efficacy of 78% against the mild and moderate efficacy of COVID-19 and 100% against severe disease. Final results are expected in June.

At the time of its adoption by the Inspector General of Drugs of India, the efficacy of Covaxin was not supported by any large-scale trial results, although experts have questioned the conduct of the trials themselves. So the strength of the intermediate results was considered a welcome addition to the public knowledge of Covaxin, especially since Covaxin is indigenous.

Bharat Biotech also announced a great improvement of its capacity at 700 million doses per month, with a certainty that it has provided all the materials to meet its requirements. The company is affiliated with Indian Immunologicals Ltd. and is in talks with manufacturers abroad for production.

Bharat Biotech also intends to export Covaxin worldwide and has already received emergency use authorizations in Mexico, Philippines, Iran, Paraguay, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Guyana, Venezuela, Botswana and Zimbabwe, among other countries. Its applications are being reviewed in the US and several European countries. The president of the company Krishna Ella has meanwhile provided the national government that it will give priority to India.

The company suffered a significant setback recently, however, when the national drug regulator in Brazil denied it a ‘good manufacturing practice’ certificate as inspectors were unhappy with the quality control protocols at Bharat Biotech’s Indian facilities. It is not yet clear how this will affect Brazil’s plan to import Covaxin – a delay, a full cancellation or a partial cancellation. Note that the company already exports other vaccines in many countries in South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Now, the company that has been a small player in the COVID-19 vaccine market so far aims to establish itself as a major player in national and international markets as well.

As of April 26, according to Co-acquire the control panel, 13.1 million doses of Covaxin were administered, up from 142.5 million about 9.2%.

Bharat Biotech so far has exported Covaxin in Mauritius (0.2 million doses) and Iran (0.125 million), and has sent grants by order of the Indian government to Myanmar (0.2 million), Paraguay (0.2 million) and Zimbabwe (0.035 million). This is a total of 0.76 million doses.

The total current production of Covaxin, with less than 4.5 million doses per month, based on these figures is quite small compared to the demand for them.

When announcing capacity expansion, the company did not say when increased production will be available, though Ella has done so. it is said to have been said his company aims to produce 30 million doses per month and soon increase it to 70-75 million doses per month, to meet the increased demand from May 1st. The center has said Bharat Biotech will supply 90 million doses by July at pre-agreed rates.

It is clear that for this to happen, Bharat Biotech will have to supply 30 million doses per month to the Center from May to July, if it intends to produce 30 million doses by May itself. Alternatively, the delivery time may be further extended.

A question sent to the company regarding the timeline for the capacity increase had not been answered at the time of publication.

A direct conclusion is also that Covaxin supplies directly to state governments or private entities will most likely not occur before August, even if state governments will receive some quantities through the Center.

Price logic

Two statements in recent days, one from a government source and another from the company’s unnamed sources, explain the opinion behind the price increase of Covaxin.

India’s Chief Scientific Adviser and Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, K. VijayRaghavan, vaccine capacity is expected to increase exponentially. He said in an interview that the government will ensure that pricing and availability are set in a transparent manner and that pricing remains affordable. VijayRaghavan compared the Indian price of $ 2 (Rs 150) to the international prices of COVID-19 vaccines, which are usually higher.

Since the international Oxford-AstraZeneca shooting price is lower than $ 20, the reference refers to the stated Bharat Biotech prices ($ 15-20 in the international market) and the Pfizer prices. Strangely strange that such a senior official should seek to justify the high prices demanded by a private company in these desperate times.

second statement, from unnamed company sources, claims that details of production and growth costs were shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 20 and that the Center was aware of price logic. Apparently, “the cost of hospitalization due to COVID-19, which comes in the amount of 5 Rs loop, the cost of the economy due to the pandemic and the future space for innovation” together with the costs of R&D, form the rationale essential for review

While it was not clear which company the sources were referring to, a statement that the company had received pre-orders to export at $ 15 per dose suggests it is Bharat Biotech.

Such logic is reminiscent of the practices of large pharmaceutical companies, especially in the US. Since the 1990s, these companies have fixed prices of their new drugs based on ‘patient value’, which would obviously be much higher than a price calculated on the basis of ‘cost plus profit’. That this practice made life-saving medicines unaffordable for millions of poor people, including in the US, is well known.

In fact, India became the ‘pharmacy of the world’ by providing cheaper substitutes. And now that India demands this unhealthy practice atmanirbharta1 is unacceptable. How can India boast of an indigenous vaccine if it will be unaffordable for its citizens?

Announcing a sharp growing review by domestic manufacturers will also change the steps for import prices of other vaccines, such as those of Pfizer, when and when the deals pass.

The government should remind Bharat Biotech that the Indian Medical Research Council had co-financed the clinical trials and that the Center has agreed to progress Rs 1,500 crore to assist cooperation. improve production capacity. The government should speed up the current disbursement and it should question some claims in technology since the virus strain was first isolated from the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Finally, the Center must have other manufacturers to produce Covaxin.

The center should also take full procurement responsibility from Bharat Biotech, adjust affordable prices while allowing reasonable profits for the company and share costs with states. If the government thinks that the price of Bharat Biotech is right, then like the western governments, it should bear the full cost and not pass it on to any state governments or people.

Acknowledging the fact that direct supplies from the company will not be available soon, state governments should not compete with each other to issue confirmed orders at high prices. Instead, they should jointly insist that prices go down. States must communicate to the people in a transparent manner the realities of vaccine stockpiles and their availability.

The center should intervene, sooner rather than later, with some relief in order to regulate this price, availability, fragmented distribution and unhealthy competition between its two domestic producers – which its measures have created .

Whether he will do so is someone’s guess.

Neeta Sanghihas over three decades of experience in managing pharmaceutical supply chains. She is currently working on a book about the industry.