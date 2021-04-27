Curaao Anti-Drug Operation International Women’s Day> Nellis Air Force Base> News





CURAÇAO – It is rare in military operations that the composition of female service members reaches 20% and also it is increasingly rare for those 20% to occupy leading leadership roles. This is exactly what happened during the Caribbean Anti-Drug Operation 2021 deployment in the Caribbean, with coalition service members from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma and Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, joining the Forward Operation Site (FOL) Curaao in March 2021. FOL Curaao was established in 2000 as a result of a multilateral agreement between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the United States where aircraft and crews are stationed at FOL on a temporary basis to conduct anti-drug operations. The United States expresses its gratitude to the people and Government of Curaao for their support of this mission and our ongoing partnership to assist international efforts to combat global narcotics trafficking. The operation was led by Royal Canadian Air Force Major Angela Hudson, Commander of the Expedition 964th Air Control Squadron, in collaboration with U.S. Air Force Major Kristen Rosenberg, Director of Operations Location Curaao Force 2. Major Hudson and Rosenberg were joined by a predominantly female leadership team consisting of Captain Carley Gross and Captain Elizabeth Hicks, KC-135 and P-Pilots E-3 respectively, Master Sgt. Esther Bass, NCOIC of the FOL Security Forces, First Sergeant Rose Marie Tamba and Senior Lieutenant Master Sgt. Latisha Russell as they led over 130 troops in the execution of Operation Drugs in South America, Central America and the Caribbean region. International Women’s Day marked a touching opportunity to recognize the value these women place on the Canadian and United States Air Forces and their direct role in the success of this operation. They gathered together on the morning of March 8 to recognize the important occasion and celebrate each other’s successes. Internet activity is called Women, Peace and Security Empowered Women Help Create a More Peaceful World: How the US Government Can Use Women, Peace, the Security Agenda to Promote Gender Equality, and Promote Peace was held on March 29, 2021, where U.S. Navy Admiral Craig S. Faller, Commander, United States Southern Command, spoke of his experience seeing the crew’s increasing combat effectiveness and reliability as a force when women were integrated into the naval vessel sailed “While progress has been made,” Faller declared, “not enough progress has been made,” and “the strength of our societies can and should be reflected within our formations.” His comments were echoed by numerous other leaders who stressed that women remain an underrepresented and unused gender. The US Congress passed the Women, Peace and Security Act of 2017, which codifies the same comments, from which the Department of Defense developed the main objectives of the strategy in 2020. Objective number one aims to “seek and support the preparation and meaningful participation of women around the world in conflict-related decision-making processes. ”Ambassador Jean Manes, who holds the Women, Peace and Security Portfolio at United States Southern Command, emphasizes that a key effort is to“ make the invisible, the visible “. The successes of this group of aircraft and the impeccable women involved in this deployment symbolize the culmination of efforts at the helm of the military. These women represent exactly the continual improvement in women’s representation that Admiral Faller spoke of. As part of repeated operations by FOL Curaao in 2021, the E-3 AWACS flew and the KC-135 assisted in stopping over 272 kilograms of illicit narcotics. However, their efforts are not made in isolation. Throughout the year, AWACS has joined efforts with the US Navy, Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, maximizing cross-agency operation for this mission. All agencies involved in this mission provide intelligence and operations support as part of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force – South, which leads and coordinates efforts. The United States, Canada, and twenty other partner nations have a long history of combining efforts with the goal of disrupting the flow of illicit narcotics from South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos