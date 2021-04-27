The Italian hermit on the island is leaving after 32 years

(CNN) He has become known as Robinson Crusoe of Italy after spending more than 30 years as the only inhabitant of an idyllic island off the coast of Sardinia.

But Mauro Morandi is saying goodbye to his small hut on the Isle of Budelli after local authorities repeatedly threatened him with eviction.

The 81-year-old, who has lived on the island since 1989, announced his departure in a message on it. Facebook page Sunday.

“I will leave,” he wrote, adding that he hoped “Budelli would be protected as I have done for 32 years.” He also said he was “really detached” about the situation.

The former teacher ended up in the stunning pink atoll while trying to sail from Italy to Polynesia.

He had previously told her how he was immediately mesmerized by the place and decided to stay, taking over the former caretaker of the island shortly after he arrived.

However, the guardian role faded when La Maddalena National Park took ownership of Budelli in 2015.

Since then, Morandi has spent years arguing with officials, who say he has no legal right to be there now, and fighting against plans to reconstruct his home into an environmental observer.

Goodbye paradise

Mauro Morandi has lived on the Isle of Budelli since 1989. Courtesy of Mauro Morandi

“I’m ready to do everything I can to stay here, even if it means they will have to pull me over,” he told CNN Travel in Italian last year.

“I would not know where else to go to live, certainly not back home in the north, nor what to do – this is my life. I just do not see myself playing cards or bowls.”

Morandi also admitted that he was concerned about the future of the country that he has been defending so vigorously for 32 years.

“Just the next day I drove out two tourists who were treading on the pink beach outside the borders,” he said.

“I clean the debris from the sand and stop intruders from coming here to do mayhem at night. The truth is, I am the only one who has so far taken care of Budelli, doing the oversight task that the park authorities have to do.”

While he has received plenty of support from lovers and an online petition t o keep it on the island has reached over 70,000 signatures, Morandi has now accepted his time there.

But it looks like he won’t go much judging by his Facebook post.

“You will still see my photos from another country, Sardinia is all beautiful,” he wrote.

In January 2020, La Maddalena Park president Fabrizio Fonnesu told CNN that authorities had no choice but to “intervene against all illegal construction within the park,” including Mauro’s hut.

“No one wants to evict him, but what title should he hold as the island is no longer private?” Fonnesu said.

“If in the future he needs to have a caretaker, we can review his position, but when the work starts he has to leave.”

CNN has contacted Morandi and La Maddalena Park for comment.

Silvia Marchetti also contributed to this report.