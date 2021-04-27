International students make film to stop Asian hatred – UB Now: News and views on UB faculty and staff





To stand up against anti-Asian racism, doctoral students at the Postgraduate School of Education made a short film entitled “Your prejudice hurts meTo promote support for Asian and American students and communities against prejudice, violence, and hate crimes. Featuring 110 participants including UB faculty, staff and students, and community members of different ages, genders, races and ethnicities, the project provided a platform for the UB community to raise its voice against prejudice against Asian and Asian people of America. “Our Asian community is underrepresented and racist incidents against us have been on the rise, fueled by the pandemic,” said Qinghua Chen, the project’s initiator and a PhD candidate at the Graduate School of Education. “I am studying education, and I believe that education is a powerful tool. “I think talking directly to fighting prejudice is a good way to spread awareness, make a difference and call on people to show solidarity for inclusion, respect and equality.” Co-organizers of the project include PhD students Shuyi Zhao and Yueqiu Zhang. The film was edited by Delong Zhong. The video is available in English and Chinese (Mandarin). The filmmaker is also symbolic, using the colors black and white to show the solemnity and evil nature of racism, and red to remind people of lives lost due to violence and hate crimes, Chen says. The balloon symbolizes hope, while the bottom below the balloon represents women, among the most vulnerable victims of racism, she adds. During the video, participants share messages such as “My ethnicity is not a virus. Hate is”, “” It is not called the China virus. CO is COVID-19 “,” My emphasis does not matter. My voice is yes, “and” I’m not a minority. “I am a minority.” The project has received overwhelming support from the UB community, says Chen. “I did not expect more than 100 people, as it is still a pandemic period, but the turnout is amazing and there are many touching moments during my three days of filming and I can not help but tear,” she says. Chen, an international student from China, has actively coordinated philanthropic projects in China and the US in 2020, she filmed the film International Exhibition of Children’s Cultural Arts during the COVID-19 Pandemic, a virtual showcase of children’s creativity during the pandemic through 100 COVID-19 themed works of art by 60 children in seven countries, as well as a movie in support of people battling COVID-19 in China at the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Chen also organized the donation of nearly 4,000 face masks for West New York’s first response last spring.

