April 26 is International Lesbian Watch Day
Since 2008, the LGBTQIA + community has recognized Lesbian Watch Day every year on April 26th.
SACRAMENTO, California. The LGBTQIA + community, along with LGBTQIA + supporters, celebrated International Lesbian Visibility on Monday.
It is a global awareness campaign aimed at celebrating lesbianism and solidarity with all LGBTQIA + women and non-binary people in all communities. The origin of International Lesbian Watch Day is unclear. Since 2008, however, the LGBTQIA + community has recognized Lesbian Watch Day every year on April 26th.
Sacramento LGBT Community Center, an organization with a mission to create a region where LGBTQ + people thrive, celebrated International Lesbian Watch Day by educating the public about the LGBTQIA + community and how people can get involved in pushing the vision of organizations. This includes:
- An end to youth homelessness
- Medical care and employment opportunities for transgender people, equal to those of white cisgender men
- There are no new HIV infections
- Ongoing coordination between all organizations serving LGBTQ +
- Civic institutions where LGBTQ + persons are equally represented and engaged
- LGBTQ + seniors seeking asylum, long-term care and social activities where they are safe and welcome
- Sacramento Pride as the largest diversity festival in the region
International Lesbian Watch Day highlights lesbian figures in sports, entertainment and history, said Natalie B. Fujikawa (she / she), Chair of the Board for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. It also creates a level of awareness for the LGBTQIA + community segment that does not really get much attention. We are not monolithic. There are AAPI lesbians, Black and Brown lesbians and Transgender lesbians. Every aspect of the lesbian community comes with its own sense of war and issues.
According to The Williams Institute of the UCLA School of Law, there are at least 13 million LGBT people aged 13 and over living in the US Data also shows about 5.3% of LGBT people living in California, including 24% of LGBT people with children.
PFLAG is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people (LGBTQ +), parents and their families and allies. Chapter PFLAG Sacramento celebrated International Lesbian Watch Day by encouraging people to join the organization, along with other LGBT organizations, to learn more about the community throughout the year. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PFLAG continues to maintain virtual security events for the public to help secure support and education from other colleagues regarding LGBT issues.
There are people who may not be able to tell others that they are a lesbian or even part of the LGBTQIA + community, said Kay Whistler (she / she), President of PFLAG Sacramento. Our visibility is important to them, especially young people. They look at older people and say oh, they are able to live their lives in their authenticity, and I can do that too. We are an example to them, and it is important that other people see, including people who are not in the LGBTQIA + community. We learn by seeing other people.
In the Greater Sacramento region, many gay advocates and LGBT organizations encouraged the public to learn more about the history and contributions of LGBTQIA + to society. During the International Lesbian Visibility, people were also encouraged to support local LGBT businesses and raise awareness about the LGBT community on social media using #InternationalLesbianVisibilityDay
To learn more about International Lesbian Visibility, visit Lesbian Visibility Week website. To learn more about how you can support the LGBTQIA + community throughout the Sacramento area, visit PFLAG Website or Sacramento LGBT Community Center Website.
