$ 300,000 in UNDP funds for St. Vincent – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com





UNDP Barbados and the East Caribbean have mobilized US $ 300,000 from key UNDP funds for relief efforts for St. Vincent and the Grenadines suffering the effects of the eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano there. This initial funding will be directed to Pillar One and Two of UNDP’s Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Crisis Response and Recovery Program, a statement to UNDP said today. Pillar 1 prioritizes the execution of the Family and Building Damage Assessment (HBDA) which will allow for a data-driven and evidence-based decision-making process. Pillar 2 addresses the most urgent needs of volcanic ash clearance, waste clearance, and economic reactivation support in the most affected areas while providing emergency employment for over 2,000 families directly affected by the volcanic eruption. The funds are part of the projected resources needed to support coordination and assessments in Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines and to facilitate ash and waste clearance at SVG. The UN launched a $ 29.2 million global funding appeal to provide the assistance needed to mitigate the effects of the blasts. As global recovery leadership, with a permanent presence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, UNDP sustained working relationships with the government and established community networks due to ongoing projects in the country, will allow the Office Many -Local in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean to quickly offer their experience in crisis response operations in the region, to assist national efforts to accelerate the recovery and reactivation of local economies. The governments of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as their UNDP Country Office, joined forces with Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in an effort to provide and transport tools, equipment, PPE and other equipment to effectively execute the clean-up and work program. of emergency. The equipment will be entrusted to the community once the cleanup has been completed as part of the UNDP mandate to promote resilient communities and move forward better. Reaffirming the commitment of UNDP Barbados and the East Caribbean to help national institutions and communities affected recover from the impact of volcanic eruptions, said Valerie Cliff, Permanent Representative to UNDP Barbados and the East Caribbean, as UN global leadership recovers we have extensive experience in crisis operations, including in Dominica and the Bahamas. We remain steadfast in our support for the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines throughout this crisis and will ensure that our recovery efforts are comprehensive, sustainable, meet the needs of the most vulnerable, and build more sustainable communities. . At this time, when exogenous threats like COVID-19 and the current volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are prevalent, it is important that development efforts continue to strengthen the need for regional sustainability and make better progress. This response is part of the work of UNDP Barbados and the East Caribbean its commitment to promote economic diversification, job creation and sustainability with the “Blue Economy for Green Islands” vision. As the Caribbean continues to seek solutions to build sustainability and livelihoods for traditionally vulnerable groups, UNDPBarbados and the East Caribbean, partnerships with governments and stakeholders remain committed to advancing inclusive and sustainable development.(PR)







