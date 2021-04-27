International
Hilton, Marriott, Airbnb and more companies to invest $ 2.5 billion in tourism in Mexico
April 27, 2021
CANCN, QUINTANA ROO.- Tourism Giants.- World Travel and Tourism COUNCIL (WTTC) announced a $ 2.5 billion (million dollar) investment in Mexico in the coming years, which would generate 100,000 jobs in the country, according to Christopher J. Nasseta, president of the organization.
This announcement was made at the inauguration of the twentieth WTTC summit, the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and which is being held in Cancun, Quintana Roo.
Last year we could not meet and today I feel privileged, today we have 600 participants, thank you for being here and making this possible. It’s the first big hybrid event, Nassetta, also Hilton President and CEO, added at the opening of the summit.
He also stressed that 2020 was the year that brought the most challenges.
“Organizing this event has been an extraordinary effort, making it a hybrid in order to reactivate the travel industry.”
Although the recovery of tourism has been complex, vaccines, good practices regarding sanitary protocols and restraint measures are giving hope to the tourism sector.
“We have overcome the most difficult year, we have not yet overcome the pandemic, but we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The summit, also known as the “Davos of Tourism” is the event in which the world’s leading business leaders participate to generate a union and strategy to mitigate the effects of the health crisis.
The key is to promote safe tourism; Vaccines are a modern miracle, great progress has been seen in the distribution of vaccines, but we need to coordinate more, we need to work together. The sector must be a leader in protecting border opening and advancing recovery in a safe manner. We just have to be smart and coordinate it safely. “
He also recalled that, despite the strong crisis that began last year, travel was not completely stopped because tourism is about experiences and it cannot be seen on a computer screen.
I do not think this has completely stopped travel, as people want to live experiences, create special memories, whether for fun or business. There are things that can not be done on the screen alone. Importers It is important to have a responsibility to reconnect the world, to make it more inclusive and sustainable. The economic and social impact is huge on the industry, which fell 49% last year, he said.
This World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) summit will be very important, as it will be the event that paves the way for the regeneration of 100 million jobs this year in the tourism giants, and Cancun is the setting for this international event.
I am very honored to attend the Opening Ceremony of the XX Summit @WTTC , in Cancun, Quintana Roo, the most visited entity in Latin America in terms of tourism. Welcome to Mexico. #WTTCSummit #GSCancun pic.twitter.com/mYkhyH331B
– MiguelTorrucoMarqus (@TorrucoTurismo) April 26, 2021
Mexico is an extremely privileged country, with rich traditions and customs, such as Mayan culture, among the countries. Quintana Roo represents 36% of the tourism movement in our country, said Miguel Torruco, Secretary of Tourism of Mexico, in his participation in this event.
The twentieth edition includes tourism giants and keynote speakers from companies such as Hilton, Marriott, Airbnb, Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Japan Airlines, among others, who will discuss the alternatives available to achieve a positive impact. in the sector.
