The ruling Socialists in Albania plan to celebrate the election victory

Preliminary calculations show that the Ramal Socialists have seized more than 70 seats in the 140-seat parliament to govern alone. Rama invited his supporters to go to Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square at 6pm (1600 GMT; 12pm EDT) in a victory embrace. Rama has pledged to increase tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects in his third consecutive term. The story goes down the ad The Central Election Commission has said the final result for the winning party will be officially announced later Tuesday. The counting will continue for the candidates, it was the first time that Albanian voters chose individual candidates in addition to political parties. Sunday pre-turnout was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago. About 3.6 million eligible voters can cast their ballots to elect 140 lawmakers for a four-year term in the Balkan nation. Sunday voting took place relatively normally, although there were some problems with the logistics and claims for photographing the ballots. The main issue was electronic voter identification, which was applied for the first time in the country. He did not work in 167 of the country’s 5,199 polling stations. The story goes down the ad International observers hailed the electronic voting technology, but also cited allegations of vote-buying and the death of a political supporter in a pre-election shooting. The European Union urged Albanian political parties to ensure a democratic counting process and to respect the election result. We expect the Albanian parliament and the new government to continue pursuing the country’s reform agenda resolutely, especially on the rule of law, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said in a statement. Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is looking forward to starting full membership negotiations with the 27-member EU later this year. Sunday Voting The 10th parliamentary elections of post-communist Albania are considered a historic moment on that road. To this day, voting has always been accompanied by irregularities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos