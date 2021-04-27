



WARRENDALE, Pa., April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –SAE International announced today that its SAE STEM @ Home the program has won Price Cool Tool EdTech in the category “Best Parent / Student Solution”. Furthermore, SAE’s A World In Lotion (AWIM) PreK-8 STEM training program was named a finalist in the “Best Skills (21st Century Skills) Solution” category. The EdTech Awards, from EdTech Digest, recognize people in and around education for outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of students wherever they are. “SAE STEM @ Home has democratized access to education and kept new minds engaged with the wonders of STEM disciplines in creative ways. This is truly a 21st century skills solution, and a result of AWIM’s commitment to renew and advance SAE International’s mission in exciting and innovative forms “, said Raman Venkatesh, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SAE International. “With so many students adapting to distance learning, this recognition is a testament to the SAE’s success with digital transformation.” Designed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the existing challenges of SAE AWIM STEM, SAE STEM @ Home can be used as an extension to traditional classroom lessons or assigned to students learning from home. SAE STEM @ Home features free STEM resources for new students, including STEM-inspired storybooks, Meet the Engineer videos and comprehensive STEM-centered student-centered learning modules, as well as a downloadable tutorial for educators. “The global pandemic put education and training to the test, but distance learning and working in many unexpected ways ultimately brought us closer,” he said. Viktor rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. “These times of trial revealed the strengths and additional abilities of the people, and the workability of the products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and to each other. As many have shown “Nothing can stop the human soul, and we continue to move forward.” Compared to national standards, the nationally recognized SAE AWIM PreK-8 curriculum incorporates integrated STEM learning experiences through hands-on activities that reinforce STEM learning in and out of the classroom. AWIM puts tools in the hands of teachers and families to arouse interest and achievement in STEM subjects by sharpening problem-solving and communication skills, providing a solid foundation to help students succeed in future education and career endeavors. Starting with the youngest students, from preschool to 8th grade, and combining hands-on, experiential learning with mentoring, AWIM has paved the way for career opportunities for over 6 million students worldwide. The AWIM curriculum is unique in involving an industry professional volunteer or university student in the classroom environment to assist the teacher. To learn more about SAE STEM @ Home, visit: https://www.sae.org/learn/education/stem-at-home. About SAE International SAE International is a global association committed to advancing knowledge and movement solutions for the good of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobile solutions. We operate in two priorities: encouraging lifelong learning for motion engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our SAE Philanthropic Foundation, including award-winning programs such as A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More on http://www.sae.org. ### Media contact Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, [email protected] SAE SOURCE International

