



Under the deck of their submarine, Indonesian sailors gathered around a crew with a guitar and pulled out a pop song called Till We Meet Again. Weeks later, the same sailors disappeared deep under the Pacific Ocean as they were descending for a torpedo drill, launching a frantic international search. Indonesian military officials said Sunday, four days after the ship disappeared, that it had broken into three pieces hundreds of meters below the surface, leaving no survivors among the 53 crew members. Now, the video of the sub-sailors singing is echoing across Indonesian social media, in a nation where many people are thrown by a steady stream of bad news: devastating earthquakes, erupting volcanoes and sinking ferries.

If the earth is not where you are destined to return, there is a place for you in paradise, the band members Endank Soekamti, who composed the song, wrote on Instagram below a clip of the sailors performance.

The clip went viral after the Indonesian navy released it on Monday. Lt. Col. Djawara Whimbo, an Indonesian military spokesman, said in an interview Tuesday that the video was recorded last month to honor the outgoing commander of the Navy submarine fleet. The video has hit a nerve on the internet, in part because the song which describes a reluctant farewell sounds particularly touching after the accident. Some social media users speculated that the sailors had a buzz about the impending accident and were singing about their fate. Colonel Whimbo said it was a reflection of cocoklogi, an Indonesian phrase that describes going back in people’s lives to find clues to explain seemingly random events. People in the Muslim-majority country, from remote peasants to senior politicians, often rely on faith and superstition to understand current events. A number of Indonesian presidents have given their respect to the spirit world by consulting with viewers or collecting what they believed were magical signs, for example.

In the years following the 2004 tsunami that killed 230,000 people in Indonesia and elsewhere, many Indonesians blamed the disaster on then-President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, saying it carried the shadow of the cosmic disaster. Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a former spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster management agency, told The New York Times in 2018 that he made a point of incorporating local wisdom and traditional beliefs while communicating disaster science. The cultural approach works better than just science and technology, Mr Sutopo said. If people think it is punishment from God, it makes it easier to recover. The last Diaster hit last week when a 44-year-old submarine, Nanggala, disappeared before dawn during training exercises in the north of the Indonesian island of Bali. Search teams from the United States, India, Malaysia, Australia and Singapore later helped the Indonesian Navy hunt for the ship in the Bali Sea. For several days, naval experts worried that the sub could be left without oxygen. The navy then confirmed over the weekend that it had broken and sank in a deep sea. Among the items found was a remote-controlled diver at the crash site was a shredded orange escape suit.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo expressed condolences to the families of the fallen sailors on Monday, calling them the best sons of the nations and noting that the government would pay for the education of their children through college. The souls of golden shark warriors can take the best place beside Almighty God, he said. The song that the sailors sang last month, Until we meet again, happens to have a complex history. Musician Erix Soekamti said he and his band mates wrote it about six years ago on a remote island east of Bali as a tribute to the local people they met during a one-month recording session. Song lyrics can be interpreted as fatalistic: The beginning will end The raise will be set Upset will meet with discounts The song was meant to convey optimism, Mr Soekamti said, but it has slowly been accompanied by loss, disaster and death. A few years ago, he said, the crowd at an Indonesian football game sang it after a goalkeeper for one of the teams died during a previous match. Then it became a lost song, he said. Now, when a team loses, that song will be sung. Until we meet again is covered by other musicians; a melancholy version by Indonesian singer Tami Aulia has more than nine million views on YouTube. But Mr Soekamti said his band now avoids playing him and recently refused to include him on a forthcoming album live. I’m sad, he said, and, in a way, I’m scared.







