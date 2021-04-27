Velocity Global achieves the international data security certification ISO 27001





Velocity Global, the leading provider of global employment solutions, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001: 2013 certification, the international standard for information security management.

ISO 27001 standard, published by International Organization for Standardization, specifies the requirements to continuously establish, implement, maintain and improve an information security management system (ISMS). Brands rely on the expertise of Glocals Velocity and the global infrastructure to hire a compatible global workforce without the cost or complexity of setting up their own foreign legal entities or state registries. As a Registration Employer (RO), Velocity Global manages compliance, payroll and benefits within the country and within the state for its client-supported employees. Compliance is a cornerstone of our business and industry, and this third-party certification demonstrates our commitment to upholding the highest international security standards, said Dave Martelon, chief technology officer at Velocity Global. Hundreds of brands trust us with their data, and most importantly, those of their remote global power. We foster a culture of security to gain the trust of our customers, and this milestone is a testament to our team’s commitment. Clients using RV services rely on Velocity Global to stay compliant with global employment regulations, including protecting sensitive data for their supported employees. Disrespect is costly and disruptive to their business. ISO 27001 certification certifies the Velocity Globals data security process to the standard that also emphasizes continuous improvement, helping the company’s ability to stay ahead of emerging global legislation. Velocity Global announced its ISO 27001 certification just weeks after announcing a $ 100 million increase in investment from private equity firm FFL Partners and its acquisition of iWorkGlobal, an authority placed in global workforce management. The combined company is the largest Global Record Employer in scale, in 185 countries and 50 United States. Velocity Global also offers Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce and Registration Agent (AoR) to modernize payments to contractors worldwide. The company achieved its certification from Schellman & Company, LLC, a leading independent provider of verification and compliance services. Velocity Global certification is available to the public for verification in the Schellmans certification directory.

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work across borders. Its platform enables businesses to hire remote teams and expand internationally through global expertise, best-in-breed technology and scale. More than 700 brands rely on its Employer Record model and infrastructure, also called an International PEO (Employer Professional Organization), in 185 countries and 50 United States to consistently employ thousands of supported employees , to enter global talent and increase revenue. Appointed a Global Record Service Employer Leader by leading analyst firm NelsonHall, Velocity Global is a strategic partner for its clients through additional comprehensive services including Immigration, Independent Contractor Compliance to Assess a Workforce, and Agent Registration (AoR) to direct payments to contractors globally. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with regional headquarters in Amsterdam, Bogot dhe and Singapore, with local employees in 16 countries. Contact details John Hall +1 720-650-4348 Company Website

