Nova Scotia reports 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday





Nova Scotia is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number still reported in the province. The new cases bring the total known case load to 419. Ninety of the new cases are in the central area, three are in the eastern area, two are in the western area and one is in the northern area. On Monday, 66 new cases were reported. The case rate coincides with the highest number of COVID-19 tests ever performed in the province. On Sunday, labs processed 11,335 tests, a figure that does not include rapid tests performed in open areas. Rapid tests are available for anyone who is 16 years of age or older and has no symptoms of COVID-19. They are available on Tuesday in locations in Sydney, Halifax and Dartmouth. While the numbers of newly identified cases have dropped in recent days, the percentage of tests that return positive known as the positivity rate remains much lower than during the first wave of the pandemic a year ago. On Sunday, the positivity rate was 0.6 percent. By comparison, in April 2020, when case numbers were in the tens and peaked at 55, the positivity rates were in the range of four, five, and six percent because less than 1,000 tests were usually performed. On Monday, Prime Minister Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, chief health officer, announced further restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. All schools in the Halifax Regional Center for Education and some surrounding communities are now closed for at least two weeks and the rest of the province must now stay in their communities and comply with the new restrictions. Many new restrictions went into effect in the Halifax area last Friday. 4 accused after the party in Wolfville The RCMP announced Tuesday morning that officers in Wolfville, NS, charged four people with violating the Health Care Act after seeing a party with 30 or more people early Sunday morning. Police observed the rally on Highland Avenue around 1 a.m. and, as they tried to disperse the party, “met with fighting behavior from the occupiers,” according to a press release. Three men and a woman were fined $ 1,000 each. Later Sunday, Rankin announced that the fine for such violations is now $ 2,000, as 22 people were fined in connection with a large south-end party in Halifax early Saturday morning. Atlantic Canada case numbers Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases Monday for a total of 28 active cases. A person is in the hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported seven new cases Monday. There are 122 known active cases. Seven people are in hospital, including three intensive care units.

The PEI announced two new cases Monday for a total of 11 active cases. No one is hospitalized.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos