Small team, ‘big impact’: NL medical volunteers leave for Ontario

Dr. Allison Furey, an emergency physician at Janeway Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. John’s, is a member of a nine-person team from Newfoundland and Labrador that will begin work in Toronto on Wednesday. (CBC)

On a short farewell to a St. Louis airport hangar. John’s On Tuesday morning, a contingent of health care workers in Newfoundland and Labradorhealth talked about what was happening as they flew to Toronto in an effort to alleviate some of their counterparts dealing with an overwhelming increase in COVID cases. 19.

“They are fighting and have been for more than a year,” said Dr. Allison Furey, a member of a nine-person team that will be placed on the University of Toronto Health Network starting Wednesday.

Furey has spent the last 11 years volunteering on medical trips to countries such as Haiti, along with her husband, Prime Minister Andrew Furey, who long before returning to politics founded the international medical aid organization Team Broken Earth.

“When an opportunity comes to help your country, I will raise my hand for that,” she told reporters.

The Ontario relief team consisted of three doctors, five nurses, and one nurse practitioner. Eight of them boarded a Hercules C-130 military aircraft in St. Petersburg. John, with the ninth member taken along the way to Deer Lake.

All are volunteers. Critical care nursing practitioner Jennifer Hinks said she could not say no when the magnitude of the need faced by Ontario became clear.

After working on the front lines of two pandemic waves in Newfoundland and Labrador, Hinkssaid said she is ready to face the third.

LOOK | Dr. Allison Furey and Jennifer Hinks talk about their medical mission to work in Toronto hospitals:

A nine-member healthcare team from Newfoundland and Labrador is heading to Toronto to provide relief to physicians packed with COVID-19 patients. 0:50

“We have been fortunate in our province to regain our strength and our physical and mental well-being amidst the waves, and unfortunately health care providers across the country, such as those in Ontario, simply did not have that time,” he said. she said.

The volunteers teamed up after Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford sought help to deal with a burden on seriously ill patients as well as loads loaded with variants of the highly contagious virus.

Ready to work

Tuesday’s team is the same as a test for extra support.

Various members will stay anywhere from 10 days to three weeks, with one person expected to stay until the end of May. They have been compared to their counterparts already, Andrew Fureysaid on Tuesday, so they can start “working almost immediately” in critical care units.

“It’s a small team, but small teams can have big impacts,” he said.

“This is an example of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians growing up to respond to the call, and Ithink we all need to be collectively as a proud province for these individuals and their families to make this sacrifice to help the Canadian collective effort,” he said. he said.

They are set to help Toronto Hospitals manage ICU cases and staff pressures, according to Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott.

AndrewFurey, an orthopedic surgeon, said he helped his wife pack up the night before and added that he felt he was losing the relief effort.

“There’s a passion out there that you can’t get rid of, just because you get a new role. So there’s a big part of me that wants Iwas to go,” he said.

This Hercules C-130, seen here in St. Louis. John, transported the team. The federal government is paying for the team mission in Ontario. (Patrick Butler / Radio Canada)

According to Andrew Furey, between 20 and 40 workers from Newfoundland and Labrador volunteered to go.

The team is funded by the federal government. All members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, Ontario reported 3,510 new cases of COVID-19, while Newfoundland and Labrador had four.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador