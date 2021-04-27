French news and views in English

A pan-European Covid health certificate scheme is on track to start in June in hopes of opening up travel for the summer

The EU Green Digital Certificate (DGC) aims to facilitate travel within the bloc and the wider EEA by validating and standardizing document evidence, such as Covid tests and vaccinations.

Non-EU countries can relate to it. The UK and US are looking at compatibility.

Certificates will be free and available in digital or hard copy. They will be in English and the national language of the issuers.

Achievements in EU participating countries that have a certificate should have no additional entry restrictions compared to returned nationals. If asked to take further tests, the country will have to justify why to the EU Commission.

Johannes Bahrke, spokesman for the EU Commission for Digital Innovation, said: “People may have documents that are not recognized by another country and it is complicated to prove that you have a vaccine or a test. There may be a language barrier, etc.

The proposal is to facilitate free movement within the EU, which is a fundamental right and is hampered by the fact that there are different standards and documents in each country. It is not a prerequisite for travel, hence we call it a certificate [as opposed to a passport]. We are sure it will be in effect until the summer.

With the help of this certificate, it is hoped that summer travel around the EU will be possible under conditions similar to last year.

Officially recognized EU certificates will be available to people who have been vaccinated against Covid, have had a recent negative test result or who have recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

The digital version will be available to be stored on a Covid-like phone certificates which are used in France to come out during the stop or block hour.

Certificates will include basic information and a QR scan code to access databases and will be issued by national authorities through hospitals, testing centers and health authorities.

The scheme will link to individual approved data storage sites, such as the Frances TousAntiCovid application.

The plan has yet to be formally approved by the European Parliament and the Council and member states need to prepare the digital infrastructure, however the Commission is convinced that there is a strong will among EU member states for this, said Mr. Bahrke.

The scheme will also help to combat fraud, such as the use of false evidence certificates.

All EU citizens and family members, as well as non-European nationals residing or residing in the Member States and eligible to travel to other Member States, will be eligible for free DGC.

It is proposed that a non-EU citizen may request a certificate from a Member State to which he or she is traveling if they can provide the necessary information. Mr Bahrke said that, in the medium term, the EU is looking at partnerships with non-EU countries.

We are working to ensure that certificates are compatible with systems in countries outside the EU and are establishing a system for recognizing third country comparable security certificates.

It is not yet clear whether certificates can also be used by holders to access cultural or leisure venues in countries that introduce rules requiring a vaccination for access. Denmark has such a system for cinemas, gyms or sporting events.

A French firm, Jouve, has been working on the concept of a vaccination card for EU citizens since 2019 at the request of the EU. She said connection The EU is relying on its work.

