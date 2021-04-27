It’s a virtual world even in the archery competition | educatIon

A year after not being able to compete in the state archery tournament, high school teams practically competed earlier this month and area teams continued to dominate.

Even the high school and elementary school teams did not do so badly.

Virtual competition is a new kind of normalcy as the world continues to turn from pandemic.

Centennial and Central High Schools were the two best teams in the state. Armstrong-Potomac rounded out the trifecta, finishing third.

The nice thing was that this was the first and only tournament this season where we were able to go and shoot with another team of spectators, said Heather Miller, who coaches the Centennial with her husband, Ryan.

It was good for our seniors to be able to go where parents and families could see them for the last time. These kids, when it comes to practice, are very happy that they are doing something outside the home that does not involve a computer. You can tell the tax that the isolation had on the children. Returning to sports is good for their mental health.

Central and Centennial shot together at the new Central Gymnasium to verify state results as a personal meeting could not be held. The state race is usually held in Springfield.

Centennial beat its rival in the capital 3,347 to 3,329 to win the state. Armstrong-Potomac was not far behind with a 3,316.

AP did well individually with Jayce Townsend and Mason McMasters winning first and second among high school men. Their teammates ranked second, third and fourth among women Emma Jameson, Casey Grant and Makayla Learned.

In the high school ranks, Gifford Grade Schools Kendrick Crawford finished first in the men’s race while Champaign Jeffersons Samantha Lowry and Jaiden Biggers won the first two places among the high school women.

Jefferson High School, led by Jason Brown and Lisa Madden, won the high school division for the ninth year in a row.

Brown has seen the Jefferson archery program grow.

When it started in 2012, they had 12 children and since their species grew significantly until last year Jefferson had as many as 125 children participating in the pre-COVID arc, Brown said.

Jefferson competed in the Champaign state tournament with Franklin and Edison schools, which finished third and fourth, respectively. Not bad for a Franklin team that developed its first team a year ago.

He confirms, he said, this area has not only some of the best archery programs in the state, but also the nation.

Brown said Jefferson competed in just three meetings this year. Typically, they shoot in about 13 matches and finished second in the country in 2019.

Last year, we realized we would have finished in the top five, but the state meeting was interrupted due to the pandemic.

Chris Hawker, who with Armstrong-Potomac team coach Garry’s husband, said they competed in five or six virtual meetings plus the state meets this year about a third of his normal number.

AP competed at its facility in Potomac.

Garry Hawker said dating is as much a social event for kids as a competition. They get a lot of long-term friendships from all the kids they meet in the state.

State champion Townsend said he had been competing with Armstrong-Potomac since moving to Potomac with his family in sixth grade. The 17-year-old at Armstrong Township High School has no moment. He also won the state as a second student.

Archery really hits the mark for Townsend.

Environments is a good environment, he said, just staying out with everyone and just shooting.

The key to being a good archer?

Repetition and lots of practice, he said. And being sure that all your form is good and really concentrating.

Townsend said he tries to practice at least three times a week. He also hunts deer and turkey with a bow on the land his family owns near Potomac.

Townsend, who will go to Indianapolis after graduating to study to become a pilot, said he will continue his archery hobby but probably will not continue to compete.

Individual state medals in the downtown Illinois area. The state awards five medals for division / gender):

High school men

First Jayce Townsend (Armstrong-Potomac)

2nd Mason McMasters (Armstrong-Potomac)

3rd Victor Smith (Champaign Central)

4th EJ Merrifield (Champaign Central)

High school women

Second Emma Jameson (Armstrong-Potomac)

3rd Casey Grant (Armstrong-Potomac)

Makayla 4th Learning (Armstrong-Potomac)

5th Kendall Lyell (Centennial of the Campaign)

High school men:

1st Kendrick Crawford (Gifford Class School)

2nd Wes Shunk (Jefferson High School)

3rd Luke Terry (Jefferson High School)

4th Luke Townsend (Armstrong-Potomac)

5th Richard Sabas (Jefferson High School)

High school women:

1st Samantha Lowry (Jefferson High School)

2nd Jaiden Biggers (Jefferson High School)

Makenna Ackerman (Armstrong-Ellis Class School)

4th Abby Madden (Jefferson High School)

5th Logan River (Lutheran School St. Johns, Mattoon)

Primary school men:

Isaac the First Isaac (Potomac Class School)

Noah James II (Lutheran St. Johns School, Mattoon)

3rd Bradley Heidrick (Armstrong-Ellis Class School)

4th Addison Underwood (Schlarman Academy)

5th Jack Bowen (St. Johns Lutheran School, Mattoon)

Elementary school women:

1st Ashlynn Ackerman (Armstrong-Ellis Class School)

2nd Britynn Atwood (Northeast Danville Magnet Primary School)

3rd Hazel Taylor (Lutheran St. Johns School, Mattoon)

4th Rebecca Smith (Schlarman Academy)

5th Kealee Alyea (Northeast Danville Magnetic Primary School)

The NASP National Tournament will also take place virtually with local teams competing at their facilities and recording verified results. That tour, normally held in Louisville, Ky., Ends the first week of May.